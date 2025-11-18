HealthCorum and MedVision Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Network Optimization and Value-Based Care

HealthCorum and MedVision

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthCorum , a leading healthcare provider analytics company, and MedVision, Inc ., a leading provider of healthcare management technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership to help healthcare organizations strengthen network performance, reduce network leakage, and advance value-based care initiatives.Through this collaboration, MedVision’s QuickCap v7 platform, in conjunction with HealthCorum’s comprehensive provider performance insights, will provide a unified data and technology ecosystem that enhances transparency, provider engagement, and network efficiency. The partnership aims to deliver actionable intelligence that helps payers and providers make informed decisions, improve outcomes, reduce unwarranted variation, and create sustainable value across the healthcare continuum.“MedVision is extremely pleased to announce our partnership with HealthCorum, a collaboration that redefines how payers and providers identify and engage high-value care. By aligning HealthCorum’s provider performance insights with our platform, we’re delivering a new standard of transparency and precision in network optimization. This alliance accelerates our shared mission to reduce unwarranted variation, elevate provider accountability, and drive sustainable value-based outcomes across the healthcare landscape,” said Albert Sosa, Chief Executive Officer, MedVision, Inc.Advancing Data-Driven Decision-MakingThis partnership offers organizations a more comprehensive view of network integrity, provider performance, and member outcomes. HealthCorum’s dataset, encompassing more than 1.5 million providers and facilities nationwide, delivers valuable insights into quality, efficiency, and referral patterns. Combined with MedVision’s advanced administrative and care management capabilities, the partnership offers a robust framework for organizations seeking to align operational performance with clinical excellence.“At HealthCorum, we are dedicated to transforming healthcare data into actionable information. Our partnership with MedVision underscores that commitment by aligning HealthCorum’s advanced provider quality scores and insights with MedVision’s claims adjudication and provider credentialing platform. Together, we are empowering value-based care organizations to make clearer, data-driven decisions that strengthen networks, enhance collaboration, lower costs, and improve outcomes across the healthcare value chain,” said U.N. Amighi, Chief Executive Officer, HealthCorum.Impact of the PartnershipTogether, MedVision and HealthCorum will deliver a seamless, data-driven infrastructure that enables organizations to strengthen provider networks, enhance member outcomes, and advance value-based performance. This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both companies to supporting the healthcare industry’s evolution toward transparency, accountability, and value-based care.About HealthCorum:HealthCorum is a leading healthcare data analytics company, offering overall quality scores & insights to identify high-value care providers. HealthCorum scores, based on effectiveness, appropriateness, & cost efficiency, cover over 1.5M providers nationwide. These solutions enhance provider selection, empower care navigation, optimize networks, complement price transparency, & improve patient outcomes, demonstrating clear return on investment. HealthCorum data is easily integrated into 3rd party solutions and platforms via API.About MedVision, Inc.MedVision, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company with a proven track record spanning three decades in enhancing interoperability efficiencies throughout the healthcare industry. Trusted by payer-centric organizations supporting more than 7M lives nationally, MedVision helps improve population health management, streamline care coordination, and refine value-based care strategies.Media Contact:Alexis Ducharmemarketing@healthcorum.comMedia Contact:Srishti Shrivastavamarketing@drcatalyst.com

