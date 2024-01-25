HealthCorum Unveils Generative AI Solution to Enhance Provider Selection
The technology will serve valuable information to healthcare consumers via the provider directories and point solutions they already utilize for provider search
As the only company in the market offering a solution like Provider Insights, we’re excited to pioneer the next generation of provider performance communication”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCorum, a healthcare data analytics company delivering industry-leading provider performance benchmarks, has unveiled “HealthCorum Provider Insights”, a proprietary Generative AI solution. This innovation distills provider scores and metrics into text, written in layman’s terms, enabling readers to obtain a deeper level of understanding on the providers they are considering.
While patients and care navigators across the country are already relying on HealthCorum scores, there remains a wealth of underlying data that can enhance the decision-making process when choosing a provider. Using HealthCorum’s own Large Language Model (LLM), Provider Insights highlights potential strengths and weaknesses of the provider in view that would otherwise require a clinician to interpret.
“As the only company in the market offering a solution like Provider Insights, we’re excited to pioneer the next generation of provider performance communication”, said Murat Alpman, HealthCorum’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Health plans, self-funded employers, and their technology solution providers can now integrate seamlessly with HealthCorum Provider Insights API.”
Healthcare consumers are becoming more educated and demand a greater level of transparency when seeking care. HealthCorum Provider Insights is a simple and effective way to meet this demand, all while driving value and reducing wasteful spending.
