MultiPlan and HealthCorum Collaborate to Drive High-Quality Care Nationwide
HealthCorum’s provider quality scores and insights guide MultiPlan members while powering network development initiatives.
By incorporating HealthCorum's quality scores and insights, we enhance our ability to drive positive outcomes, improve member experiences, and deliver strategic intelligence...”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCorum, a leading health data analytics company dedicated to enhancing provider network efficiencies, announced today its strategic partnership with MultiPlan, a dominant player in the US healthcare ecosystem. This collaboration builds on MultiPlan’s efforts to drive high-quality care and reduce unnecessary costs, with a focus on delivering high-performing networks and making actionable information available to members as they evaluate their care options.
The partnership seamlessly integrates HealthCorum's provider quality scores and insights, enabling MultiPlan to optimize provider networks, guide members to high-quality providers, and generate strategic market intelligence for its Value-Driven Health Plan™ clients. By harnessing HealthCorum's analytical capabilities, MultiPlan gains a powerful resource to ensure that its networks can be built and configured on a foundation of high-performing providers. This approach also facilitates member navigation to high-quality providers, empowering healthcare consumers to make informed decisions.
"In the pursuit of developing high-performing networks, it's vital that organizations leverage meaningful insights on providers and the markets they serve,” said Keith Somers, Chief Revenue Officer of HealthCorum. “We’re thrilled to partner with MultiPlan on this critical work, delivering trusted quality transparency to millions of members across the country.”
"This partnership signifies a transformative step towards delivering additional value to our Value-Driven Health Plan™ clients,” said Mike Hart, Vice President, Operations at MultiPlan. “By incorporating HealthCorum's quality scores and insights, we enhance our ability to drive positive outcomes, improve member experiences, and deliver strategic intelligence that is crucial in today's dynamic healthcare environment."
The collaboration aligns with the industry's shift towards value-based care, offering MultiPlan and its clients a unique advantage in navigating the complexities of the evolving healthcare landscape. By including HealthCorum's quality scores, this partnership promises to drive positive outcomes for stakeholders across the care continuum.
About HealthCorum
HealthCorum specializes in transforming healthcare data to create actionable information. As a data analytics company founded with the mission to reduce healthcare costs through identifying and reducing low-value care, HealthCorum helps organizations optimize provider networks and shift utilization to high-value providers and facilities. Public and private organizations use HealthCorum's provider scores and insights to power a myriad of strategic initiatives, such as guiding members towards high-performing providers and enhancing price transparency in provider search tools. With one of the broadest coverages of provider specialties and sub-specialties in the market, HealthCorum delivers accurate comparison of providers and facilities to their peers. Please visit Healthcorum.com to learn more.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency, and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.
