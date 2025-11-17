Peoria Illinois Overland Park Kansas Davenport Iowa

R.M. Almonte Completes 10% of His 50-State World Record Book-Signing Tour — Aims to Reach 20% Before Thanksgiving Break

If completing a 50-state tour doesn’t scare you, you’re not thinking big enough.” — R.M. Almonte

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dominican-American author R.M. “Ramon” Almonte has officially completed the first 10% of his historic 50-State World Record Book-Signing Tour after successfully visiting Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois. The tour, built around his metaphysical sci-fi novel Fogs of Time , marks an attempt to become the first author in history to complete in-person book signings in all 50 states for one title within 12 months.Following the Indiana signing, Almonte will appear as a guest on Coast to Coast AM with George Noory — where he’ll discuss real-world time-slip cases, metaphysical research, and how those investigations shaped the development of his new novel, Fogs of Time.Almonte shared:“If completing a 50-state tour doesn’t scare you, you’re not thinking big enough.”Almonte now heads toward his next stops, beginning November 17 in Indiana, with additional states scheduled back-to-back leading into Thanksgiving weekend as he works to reach 20% of the United States completed before the holiday.Along the way, Almonte has met readers, bookstores, and communities with overwhelmingly positive response. Early tour attendees have been among the only readers in the country able to purchase Fogs of Time early, receiving paperback copies nearly two months before the official national release on January 17, 2026.Today also marks the official release of the e-book edition, making the novel publicly available digitally for the first time.Media Appearance: Coast to Coast AMFollowing his Indiana signing, Almonte will appear on Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, where he will discuss:real-world documented time-slip casesresearch behind the novelHis international experiencesand how trauma, memory, and ancestral intuition influenced the writing of Fogs of TimeAbout the Book: Fogs of TimeFogs of Time blends metaphysical science fiction with real-world unexplained phenomena, cultural memory, and emotional healing. The novel follows Maria Del Camino, a woman whose life fractures after tragedy — and whose encounters with mysterious fog begin transporting her across time, history, and truth.IndianaScherervilleBarnes & Noble #3489124 US Hwy 41 Suite A, Schererville, IN 4637511.17.25MichiganBattle CreekBarnes & Noble #20695701 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek, MI 4901511.18.25OhioColumbusBarnes & Noble #28601739 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 4321211.19.25West VirginiaMorgantownBarnes & Noble #2189University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 2650111.20.25VirginiaManassasBarnes & Noble #349310776 Sudley Manor Dr, Suite 1685, Manassas, VA 2010911.21.25

Complete Peoria Illinois, Marking 10% completed of 50 states

