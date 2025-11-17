R.M. Almonte Completes 10% of His 50-State World Record Book-Signing Tour — Aims to Reach 20% Before Thanksgiving Break
Almonte shared:
“If completing a 50-state tour doesn’t scare you, you’re not thinking big enough.”
Almonte now heads toward his next stops, beginning November 17 in Indiana, with additional states scheduled back-to-back leading into Thanksgiving weekend as he works to reach 20% of the United States completed before the holiday.
Along the way, Almonte has met readers, bookstores, and communities with overwhelmingly positive response. Early tour attendees have been among the only readers in the country able to purchase Fogs of Time early, receiving paperback copies nearly two months before the official national release on January 17, 2026.
Today also marks the official release of the e-book edition, making the novel publicly available digitally for the first time.
Media Appearance: Coast to Coast AM
Following his Indiana signing, Almonte will appear on Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, where he will discuss:
real-world documented time-slip cases
research behind the novel
His international experiences
and how trauma, memory, and ancestral intuition influenced the writing of Fogs of Time
About the Book: Fogs of Time
Fogs of Time blends metaphysical science fiction with real-world unexplained phenomena, cultural memory, and emotional healing. The novel follows Maria Del Camino, a woman whose life fractures after tragedy — and whose encounters with mysterious fog begin transporting her across time, history, and truth.
Indiana
Schererville
Barnes & Noble #3489
124 US Hwy 41 Suite A, Schererville, IN 46375
11.17.25
Michigan
Battle Creek
Barnes & Noble #2069
5701 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49015
11.18.25
Ohio
Columbus
Barnes & Noble #2860
1739 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212
11.19.25
West Virginia
Morgantown
Barnes & Noble #2189
University Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501
11.20.25
Virginia
Manassas
Barnes & Noble #3493
10776 Sudley Manor Dr, Suite 1685, Manassas, VA 20109
11.21.25
Complete Peoria Illinois, Marking 10% completed of 50 states
