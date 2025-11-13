Submit Release
10,000 Books Printed—R.M. Almonte Takes Fogs of Time from Walsworth to Bliss Books & Wine for Tour Kickoff

RM Almonte and Cynthia Hagen outside of the Walsworth Printing facility

Walsworth Publishing Co 803 S Missouri Ave, Marceline, MO 64658

RM Almonte and Amanda Clarkson at Bliss Books & Wine marking stop 1 in the World Record attempt of 50 state tour

Bliss Books & Wine 3502 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111

Bliss Books & Wine Event Chart

Walsworth’s print run marked the beginning as R.M. Almonte kicked off his 50-state book-signing tour at Bliss Books & Wine on November 12.

This is more than a tour—it’s the tangible beginning of a journey. From the book’s physical birth here in Missouri to meeting readers in every state, this is where the work becomes real.”
— R.M. Almonte
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominican-American metaphysical science-fiction author and publisher R.M. Almonte arrived today at Walsworth Printing & Binding in Marceline, Missouri, to personally inspect the first 10,000 printed copies of his upcoming novel Fogs of Time. Accompanied by his business manager Samuel Hamodey and Walsworth sales representative Cynthia Hagen, Almonte was greeted by members of the Walsworth facility team, who guided him through final production confirmation and quality assurance checks.

The Walsworth staff welcomed the group with exceptional hospitality, offering a full step-by-step tour of the printing, binding, and finishing processes that bring Fogs of Time to life. The visit marks a major milestone: the official beginning of Almonte’s year-long 50-State World Record Book-Signing Tour, during which he aims to become the first author in history to complete in-person signings in all 50 states for a single title within one year.

The tour officially kicked off last night at Bliss Books & Wine in Kansas City (3502 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111). Hosted by Amanda Clarkson and her wonderful team, the event featured Almonte speaking with guests, answering questions, discussing the inspiration behind the novel, and sharing personal stories that shaped the book’s creation.

The second stop follows tonight at Barnes & Noble #3491, 7840 W. 161st St H-104
Overland Park, KS 66223, from 4 PM to 9 PM.

Almonte shared:
“This is more than a tour—it’s the tangible beginning of a journey. From the book’s physical birth here in Missouri to meeting readers in every state, this is where the work becomes real.”

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Social Media


