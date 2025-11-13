10,000 Books Printed—R.M. Almonte Takes Fogs of Time from Walsworth to Bliss Books & Wine for Tour Kickoff
RM Almonte and Amanda Clarkson at Bliss Books & Wine marking stop 1 in the World Record attempt of 50 state tour
Walsworth’s print run marked the beginning as R.M. Almonte kicked off his 50-state book-signing tour at Bliss Books & Wine on November 12.
The Walsworth staff welcomed the group with exceptional hospitality, offering a full step-by-step tour of the printing, binding, and finishing processes that bring Fogs of Time to life. The visit marks a major milestone: the official beginning of Almonte’s year-long 50-State World Record Book-Signing Tour, during which he aims to become the first author in history to complete in-person signings in all 50 states for a single title within one year.
The tour officially kicked off last night at Bliss Books & Wine in Kansas City (3502 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111). Hosted by Amanda Clarkson and her wonderful team, the event featured Almonte speaking with guests, answering questions, discussing the inspiration behind the novel, and sharing personal stories that shaped the book’s creation.
The second stop follows tonight at Barnes & Noble #3491, 7840 W. 161st St H-104
Overland Park, KS 66223, from 4 PM to 9 PM.
Almonte shared:
“This is more than a tour—it’s the tangible beginning of a journey. From the book’s physical birth here in Missouri to meeting readers in every state, this is where the work becomes real.”
For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional tour details, please contact:
Press@rmalmonte.com
Samuel Hamodey
R.M. Almonte Publishing
+1 928-716-7212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.