RM Almonte arriving to talk with the young minds that will change the future RM Almonte & Sara Johnson in her classroom after talking with her students.

R.M. Almonte Visits Battle Creek Central High School to Inspire Students During 50-State World Record Book Tour

If completing a 50-state tour doesn’t scare you, you’re not thinking big enough. You have to be delusional.” — R.M. Almonte

BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During stop number seven of his ongoing 50-State World Record Book-Signing Tour, Dominican-American author and publisher R.M. “Ramon” Almonte made a special visit to Battle Creek Central High School this morning to speak with students about writing, entrepreneurship, and pursuing ambitious goals.The visit was organized after school staff member Sarah Johnson invited Almonte during his book-signing appearance at Barnes & Noble in Battle Creek the previous evening.Almonte arrived at the school at 8:30 AM, where he was welcomed warmly by administrators, faculty, and students. The discussion quickly evolved into an interactive conversation covering the realities of writing a novel, the discipline behind publishing, and the mindset required to build a creative career from the ground up.Students asked questions ranging from how long it took to write Fogs of Time , to how to start a business, to what keeps an author motivated when facing obstacles or rejection. Johnson also asked guided questions for students exploring potential paths in writing, publishing, and media.“If completing a 50-state tour doesn’t scare you, you’re not thinking big enough. You have to be delusional,” Almonte told the students—sparking gratitude from students at the end of the session.The visit served as a meaningful pause in his high-momentum nationwide schedule. Almonte is attempting to become the first author in history to complete a single-title, in-person signing tour in all 50 U.S. states within one year.Following the session, Almonte and his business manager, Samuel Hamodey, departed after second period to continue the tour — with the next tour stop scheduled in Columbus, Ohio, followed by Morgantown, West Virginia and Manassas, Virginia.Upon completing the Virginia stop, Almonte will have officially completed 20% of the United States, progressing toward his historic attempt to become the first author to complete an in-person signing event in all 50 states within one year.About the Book — Fogs of TimeFogs of Time, Almonte’s metaphysical sci-fi novel inspired by real-world time-slip folklore, releases officially in paperback nationwide on January 17, 2026. The e-book edition releases tthis week, Novemeber 17,2026 Through Amazon and early physical copies are available exclusively at tour stops before the national release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.