APCO Holdings, LLC, Acquires Apotheosis Consulting Group, Expanding Footprint in the Boston Area

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings, LLC (APCO), a leading provider of Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and dealer solutions, has acquired the assets of Apotheosis Consulting Group. This marks the 3rd acquisition this year for APCO and demonstrates their commitment to protecting what moves dealers and further expands its market presence in the F&I industry.Apotheosis Consulting Group, based in Boston, Massachusetts, has been serving dealers with a combination of superior products, best-in-class training and development, and support. As an authorized agent of APCO’s EasyCare brand, this acquisition was a natural fit.“Welcoming the skilled Apotheosis team into the EasyCare family enhances the value we bring to dealers across Massachusetts,” said Courtney Hoffman, President and Chief Revenue Officer for APCO Holdings. “I’m confident that our combined strengths will immediately raise the bar in how we support dealer success, and I’m genuinely excited about the journey ahead.”Edward Adamson, President of Apotheosis Consulting Group, added, “Our team has always been driven by a passion for helping dealers excel in F&I and training. With the expanded capabilities and support from APCO and EasyCare, we’re poised to take dealer performance to new heights.”This acquisition demonstrates APCO’s continued commitment to supporting dealers as they respond to a changing market, delivering solutions that improve business performance as well as training and support to implement strategies that drive results.For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com About APCO Holdings, LLC Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, MemberCare, and other brands and private labels through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports markets. For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.About Apotheosis Consulting GroupApotheosis has been helping auto dealers drive their business to new levels. With a focus on F&I, compliance, sales training, services development, and retention, they have been helping dealerships across the nation succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.