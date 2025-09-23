EasyCare, GWC, MotorTrend Certified Named to Auto Remarketing’s Top Pre-Owned Companies of 2025

EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MotorTrend Certified Named to Auto Remarketing’s 2025 List of Most Influential Companies in the Pre-Owned Industry

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings, a leading provider of F&I and dealership solutions to franchise and independent dealers, today announced that three of its premier brands and programs – EasyCare GWC Warranty , and MotorTrendCertified – have been named for the fifth year in a row to Auto Remarketing magazine 's prestigious AR500 list, which recognizes the most influential companies in the used car industry.Announced in the August issue of Auto Remarketing magazine, the AR500 list highlights organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, market impact, and industry leadership. The inclusion of three APCO Holdings brands and programs underscores the company's significant influence across multiple segments of the automotive aftermarket."We are tremendously honored to be recognized on the AR500 list," said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that serve agents, dealers, and consumers. Each of these brands and programs brings unique value to the marketplace, and together they demonstrate the breadth and depth of APCO Holdings' impact on the industry."About the Recognized Brands:• EasyCare has established itself as a trusted leader in the F&I industry, driving total performance for franchise dealers and delivering programs and products that help dealers build customer loyalty, drive additional revenue, and give consumers peace of mind.• GWC Warranty delivers leading-edge higher mileage protection products designed to meet the evolving needs of independent dealers and their customers, offering flexible coverage options and exceptional support.• The MotorTrend Certified program, driven by EasyCare, gives dealers the opportunity to differentiate their other makes and models, leveraging the trusted MotorTrend brand to enhance the value proposition for their pre-owned vehicles."The Auto Remarketing AR500 recognition validates our strategic approach to serving the automotive industry through our suite of specialized brands," added Courtney Hoffman, President and CRO of APCO Holdings. "Each of our offerings brings distinct strengths and capabilities, but all share our core commitment to customer success."Auto Remarketing's AR500 list is compiled annually through a comprehensive evaluation process that considers factors including market influence, innovation, financial performance, and overall impact on the used vehicle industry.

