Frost Unveils Bold New Brand Identity

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frost Financial Services, a trusted partner to credit unions and financial institutions for over 50 years, today announced the launch of a fresh brand identity, including a new logo, color palette, and modern visual design.“The Frost rebrand reflects more than just a new look—it signals to the market that we are innovating and investing in the future of financial institutions. Over the past year, we’ve brought in new talent and strengthened our capabilities, expanding the ways we support our partners with lending, risk management, and member protection solutions. The modern font and cool-toned color palette nod to our name and mark this next chapter: smarter tools, stronger service, and a cooler way to do business,” said Natalie Phillips, Vice President, Frost Financial Services.A Fresh Look, Same Trusted MissionFrost’s new identity features a sleek, modern logo and a cool-toned color palette that reflects clarity, innovation, and trust. The updated website and marketing materials showcase the company’s commitment to blending transparent technology with old-fashioned personal service.Despite the new look, Frost’s mission remains unchanged: to help credit unions and financial institutions thrive and deliver personal service that sets Frost apart.To explore Frost’s new brand and full suite of solutions, visit frostinsure.com About Frost Financial ServicesFrost combines decades of industry expertise with a modern approach to financial institution solutions. Our value lies in delivering customer and member-first products, backed by personal service and powerful technology. Whether it’s lending protection, risk management, or executive benefits, every solution is designed to help financial institutions thrive. With over 1,100 financial institutions served, $165 million in GAP claims paid, and a legacy of first-to-market innovation, Frost continues to lead the way in financial institution solutions.

