Project MFG SEC Machining Competition at Texas A&M University

This machining competition showcases collegiate engineers representing their programs at the highest level.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools gathered at the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station’s (TEES) Facility for Advanced Manufacturing Nov. 13-14 to compete in the Project MFC SEC Machining Competition. This two-day event provided a platform for teams to showcase their expertise in a variety of areas, such as CNC programming and machining.The Project MFG SEC machining competition showcased collegiate engineering teams competing against each other for top marks and program bragging rights in the manufacturing field.The following SEC schools competed in the competition:• Texas A&M University• The University of Tennessee• University of Missouri• Mississippi State UniversityWe are here to restore the presence of manufacturing in the engineering sector. When we started on this journey, the one thing we knew was that we still had our competitive spirit.”— Adele Ratcliff, U.S. Department of DefenseAlong with the competition, students were able to tour Texas A&M's Zachry Engineering Education Complex; the Robotics and Automation Design Lab; and the Bush Combat Development Complex. This experience allowed them to learn more about manufacturing technology needs in a variety of critical sectors, including aerospace, civil, military, energy, automotive and other emerging markets. While their students competed, SEC instructors also gained valuable educational opportunities. Daniel Robles from Haas Automation, Inc. offered a mill and lathe operator certification, and the following day Mitutoyo America Corporation offered a metrology certification.Adele Ratcliff, former director of the Innovation Capability & Modernization office in the U.S. Department of Defense, welcomed the students and encouraged them to dig deep and embrace the competition ahead of them."We are here to restore the presence of real manufacturing in the engineering sector,” Ratcliff said. “When we started on this journey, the one thing we knew was that we still had our competitive spirit. We designed a competition that would challenge you, with an aim to introduce this as one of our core engineering programs.”Project MFG was honored to have America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) and the U.S. Navy in attendance. This allowed students to learn about their future possibilities in manufacturing and machining as well as network with current industry professionals.Once completed, the projects were judged and the top three schools were announced.The winners of the competition were:First Place: Mississippi State University - Team members included: Collin Mullins, Caleb Pepper, Jacob Sheley, and Russell Stigall. Instructors: Trace Duncan,Jose Martinez-Castellon, and Ross "Dalton" Smith.Second Place: University of Missouri - Team members included: Ryan Dodson, Anthony Michael, Griffin Sanderson, and Brett Dineen. Instructor: Garrett Robison.Third Place: The University of Tennessee - Team members included: Madison Solano and Joshua Hoekstra. Instructor: Jose Nazario MorenoProject MFG collaborates with local communities to find ways to elevate and raise awareness of the need for highly skilled trade professionals in the area. This year's competition was a success made possible by the TEES Facility for Advanced Manufacturing, as well as gracious sponsors: Mastercam, Zeiss, Haas Automation and the Gene Haas Foundation.About TEES Manufacturing Training & Development program:TEES Manufacturing Training & Development, housed at the Facility for Advanced Manufacturing, supports the transformation of manufacturing in the U.S.. TEES focuses on growing manufacturing technologies and assists with the broad manufacturing needs of private and public sectors, as well as the broader supply base.About the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment StationTexas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) is the official research agency for Texas A&M Engineering and is pivotal in advancing interdisciplinary research across The Texas A&M University System. TEES is dedicated to addressing complex challenges through applied engineering research, managing research grants and contracts and actively fostering partnerships with industry, government and academia, benefitting Texas A&M Engineering faculty and researchers. Technology transition efforts in TEES help move research from the lab to industry and consumers. Additionally, TEES enhances engineering expertise through workforce development by training professionals in emerging fields and engaging educators and students to inspire future engineers.About Project MFG:Project MFG shines a light on the need and opportunities for skilled trades by focusing on the development of new talent to provide a path forward for individuals and our country. As an integrated workforce development and recruitment effort, Project MFG collaborates across communities, the private sector and government to expand the U.S. industrial base workforce.For more information about Project MFG Competitions and future events,please visit projectmfg.com or contact marketing@projectmfg.com.

