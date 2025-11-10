Project MFG's Hawaii Welding Competition Names Top Winners.

1st place winner CJ Gamiao from Aiea High School 2nd place winner Walter Joaquin from Leilehua High School Hawaii welding competition

Project MFG hosted an award ceremony at Pacific Shipyards International in Honolulu, recognizing top participants from a statewide welding competition.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 7, 2025, Project MFG hosted an award ceremony at Pacific Shipyards International in Honolulu, recognizing top participants from a statewide Hawaiʻi welding competition.In early October, students across Hawaiʻi received welding kits and project instructions to complete at their schools. The schools that participated in this state-wide welding competition were: Aiea High School, Waipahu High School, Leilehua High School, Kapaa High School, H.P Baldwin High, Kohala High School, Hilo High School, Kealakehe High School, Pahoa High School, and Honokaa High School. Instructors from these participating schools then selected the top two projects from each school, and those finalists were invited to attend the in-person ceremony.During the ceremony, students and guests heard from Commander Ryan P. Kelly, Commanding Officer of the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), an advanced Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that was also featured in Project MFG’s 2024 Maritime Competition. Commander Kelly shared insights on leadership, teamwork, and the critical role skilled trades play in supporting the U.S. Navy and national defense.Attendees also had the opportunity to hear from Iain Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Shipyards International, the largest privately owned shipyard in Hawaii. Since 2001, Wood has led PSI’s operations and strategic vision, emphasizing the company’s commitment to innovation, workforce development, and the importance of investing in Hawaii’s skilled labor pipeline.At the conclusion of the event, the top three statewide welding competition winners were announced and recognized for their outstanding craftsmanship. Each winner received a cash prize and was commended for their technical excellence, creativity, and dedication to advancing the skilled trades in Hawaii.Winners from this event were:1st place winner CJ Gamiao from Aiea High School2nd place winner: Walter Joaquin from Leilehua High School3rd place winner: Avalon Loudon from Kealakehe High SchoolThis collaborative effort was organized to raise awareness about the many local opportunities for well-paying careers in maritime manufacturing such as welding, machining, and logistics, and to allow local companies to highlight their specific career opportunities available in the community.“Project MFG is more than a competition,” said Amy Moyer of Project MFG. “We use the competition to showcase the skills needed in today’s advanced manufacturing, but the competition and Project MFG Connect opens doors to even larger conversations about manufacturing with local students, industry experts, training programs, and even job opportunities.”Project MFG collaborates with local communities to find ways to elevate and help raise awareness of the need for highly skilled trade professionals in the area. These events create a movement that brings together partnerships of employers, educators, and communities to inspire the next generation. This welding competition was made possible through a collaborative effort with the Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program, The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education, Ku`i Hao, and the schools that participated.About Project MFG:Project MFG is working to elevate the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals by changing mindsets, fostering community preparedness, and challenging how the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing are taught. Learn more at projectmfg.com

