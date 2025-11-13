Texas High Schools Compete in a 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing Competition Hosted at Texas A&M University.

Additive Manufacturing Competition Hosted at Texas A&M University. First Place: Bryan ISD CTE Center from Bryan Texas. Second Place: Farmersville High School from Farmersville Texas. Third Place: Keller Center for Advanced Learning from Keller Texas.

This exciting event provided students with a unique opportunity to apply their knowledge in a hands-on, real-world manufacturing challenge.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, November 12th, 2025 Project MFG successfully hosted the first of 4 additive manufacturing competitions, showcasing the talents of seven area high school teams from across Texas. This exciting event provided students with a unique opportunity to apply their knowledge in a hands-on, real-world manufacturing challenge.The competition featured 7 High-School and college level teams: Bryan ISD CTE Center from Bryan Texas, John Jay High School from San Antonio Texas, LBJ High School from Austin TX, Ben Barber Innovation Academy from Mansfield Texas, Farmersville High School from Farmersville Texas, Keller Center for Advanced Learning from Keller Texas, and our host Texas A&M University from College Station Texas. Each team demonstrated their expertise in problem-solving and precision manufacturing within a rigorous and competitive environment. This year's Additive project challenge is to manufacture and assemble a 5-axis robotic arm to the specifications provided by the Project MFG competition team.A second part of the challenge was to print a piece to be pressure tested for tencil strength. Teams were given a "stick man" and asked to print it to the dimensions provided, focusing on printing methods to withstand the most pressure applied. This score was added to the score from the 5-axis robotic arm to crown the winners.After an intense and fun day of competition, the following teams emerged victorious:• First Place: Bryan ISD CTE Center from Bryan Texas.Team members included: Caleb Cater, Elijah Gerzic, Maxine Kalil and Elijah Stowell.Instructor John Gerzik.• Second Place: Farmersville High School from Farmersville Texas.Team members included: Miller Meeks, Aleksei Kolosov, Levi Broach, and Liam McLaughlin.Instructor Marcus Edwards.• Third Place: Keller Center for Advanced Learning from Keller Texas.Team members included: Shreyan Chiguilapalli, Lincoln Laser, Tanner Swindell, and Richard Lazarz.Instructor Robert Stancil.Brent Griffith, Project MFG Additive Manufacturing Lead, went on to say, “Students participating in hands-on competitions like the Project MFG Additive Manufacturing Competition, not only gain valuable experience using cutting-edge technology but it alsohelps them develop a deeper understanding of modern manufacturing as a whole and exposes them to rewarding career options.”The success of this event was made possible through the support of our partners: The Gene Haas Foundation, Mastercam, and the TEES Facility for Advanced Manufacturing. Project MFG extends a sincere appreciation to all our partners and schools whose contributions played a crucial role in making this event a success.About Project MFGProject MFG is a catalyst that helps elevate the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals by changing mindsets, fostering community preparedness, and challenging how the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing are taught. Through single and multiple technology competitions, participants gain hands-on experience with the latest technology and support from subject matter experts. www.projectmfg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.