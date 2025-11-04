WINTER JAM 2026, CHRISTIAN MUSIC’S BIGGEST TOUR, RETURNS WITH CHRIS TOMLIN, MATTHEW WEST, KATY NICHOLE, HULVEY, & MORE

Winter Jam 2026 Tour

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Winter Jam 2026 Tour, founded and produced by Newsong and promoted in partnership with TPR., returns to arenas nationwide this winter with an all-star lineup and a renewed mission to unite fans through powerful music. Known as Christian music’s largest annual tour, Winter Jam 2026 will feature performances by Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Hulvey, Disciple, Emerson Day, and Newsong, along with speaker Zane Black.

The tour launches January 9th in Columbia, SC at the Colonial Life Arena and will visit 40 cities across the U.S., including Tampa, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Nashville, Birmingham, Louisville, Grand Rapids, Oklahoma City, Des Moines, Cleveland, State College, and many more.

Fans can arrive early for the Pre-Jam Party, featuring Jeremy Rosado, Heath Brothers, & Cliff Preston.

“We are in a moment in our country… one of revival and awakening that is being sparked by young people. Each night of Winter Jam is an opportunity to experience how God is continuing to move and use this generation,” shared Tomlin. “Let’s come together as the people of God, singing the praises of God, in the presence of God.”

Known for its “no ticket required” approach, Winter Jam continues its long-standing tradition of affordability and accessibility, with admission only a $15 donation at the door. Fans can also join Jam Nation for free and early admission, exclusive merchandise, and opportunities to connect directly with artists during select Q&A sessions.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Winter Jam has grown into one of the most influential tours in Christian music, consistently ranking among Pollstar’s Top 100 Tours and drawing hundreds of thousands of fans each year. The tour’s unique model—no tickets, one affordable donation—reflects its heart for accessibility and ministry.

Fans can find full tour information, city-specific details, and Jam Nation registration at jamtour.com

WINTER JAM 2026 TOUR DATES

January 9, 2026 | Columbia, SC

January 10, 2026 | Tampa, FL

January 11, 2026 | Jacksonville, FL

January 16, 2026 | North Little Rock, AR

January 17, 2026 | St. Louis, MO

January 18, 2026 | Atlanta, GA^

January 23, 2026 | Charleston, WV^

January 24, 2026 | Columbus, OH

January 25, 2026 | Charlotte, NC

January 30, 2026 | Wichita, KS*

January 31, 2026 | Kansas City, MO*

February 1, 2026 | Grand Prairie, TX

February 5, 2026 | Evansville, IN

February 6, 2026 | Indianapolis, IN

February 7, 2026 | Knoxville, TN

February 12, 2026 | Peoria, IL

February 13, 2026 | Nashville, TN*

February 14, 2026 | Greensboro, NC

February 15, 2026 | Birmingham, AL

February 20, 2026 | Greenville, SC

February 21, 2026 | Cincinnati, OH

February 22, 2026 | Tulsa, OK

February 26, 2026 | Reading, PA

February 27, 2026 | Raleigh, NC

February 28, 2026 | Pittsburgh, PA

March 1, 2026 | Norfolk, VA

March 6, 2026 | Tupelo, MS

March 7, 2026 | Louisville, KY*

March 8, 2026 | Grand Rapids, MI*

March 12, 2026 | Baton Rouge, LA

March 13, 2026 | Southaven, MS

March 14, 2026 | Oklahoma City, OK

March 15, 2026 | Des Moines, IA

March 20, 2026 | Springfield, MO

March 21, 2026 | Bossier City, LA

March 22, 2026 | Mobile, AL

March 26, 2026 | Fort Wayne, IN

March 27, 2026 | Cleveland, OH

March 28, 2026 | State College, PA

March 29, 2026 | Ypsilanti, MI

^Hulvey not appearing

*Chris Tomlin not appearing



About Winter Jam:

Founded over two decades ago by Newsong, Winter Jam remains committed to its mission of presenting the gospel through music in an accessible and affordable way. The tour has ranked among Pollstar’s top tours numerous times, continuing to reach audiences nationwide.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, & more.

