Sam Willing Launches Regulate to Rise: The Hidden Key to Powerful Leadership and Personal Peace

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regulate to Rise: The Hidden Key to Powerful Leadership and Personal Peace written by Sam Willing just launched and it is a transformative guide for leaders who are ready to move beyond pressure and burnout and into purpose and presence for maximum impact.Blending neuroscience, personal story, and practical tools, it reveals the often-overlooked key to effective leadership: nervous system regulation.Willing, an executive coach with over 25 years in corporate Human Resources, shares the journey that changed everything - one that led her from over-functioning and stress to healing, clarity, and purpose.This book speaks directly to mission-driven leaders, founders, and high achievers who want to lead with more presence, not just performance. It explores how dysregulation silently drives decision-making and culture, and offers a new, human-centered approach to leadership.Readers of this new book will learn how to build internal steadiness in high-stakes moments, why recovery isn’t a luxury, it’s strategy, and how to lead with purpose, peace and resilience in every space you enter."This isn’t just a leadership book, it’s a return to your most authentic self, and a pathway to impact that doesn’t cost you your peace," says Willing.“I have come to believe that a leader's ability to regulate themselves is the key to effective leadership, which is not only crucial for building a successful company where business and people thrive but also for leading whole lives effectively and authentically with clarity, confidence, and consistency," adds Willing.Willing is an executive coach, speaker, and leadership strategist with over 25 years of experience in corporate Human Resources in high-growth industries including biotech and technology. She is the founder of a coaching and consulting practice that supports leaders and organizations in building trust, culture, and sustainable impact. Sam’s work integrates neuroscience, emotional intelligence, and nervous system regulation to help leaders lead with clarity, compassion, and resilience. Her approach is both practical and transformational, guiding individuals and teams toward greater self-awareness, authenticity, and alignment.Regulate to Rise is her first book and reflects her belief that when leaders regulate themselves, they create powerful ripple effects in their organizations and beyond.Willing is also the founder and CEO of The Compassionate Collective, a social impact marketplace that creates meaningful opportunities for artists and spreads a message of compassion and hope. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband Reg while her two adult children live their best lives in the San Diego sunshine. Visit Willing online to learn more about her work and new book.

