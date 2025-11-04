NYC Dermatologist Dr. Eyal Levit Launches The King’s Race

The King Race by Dr. Eyal Levit offers young readers and families a story of perseverance, kindness, and the strength of community.

While voters are heading to the polls in NYC and across the USA, book lovers are casting their votes for Dr. Eyal Levit, Author of The King's Race.

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Eyal Levit , MD, F.A.A.D., F.A.C.M.S., launched his debut children’s book today, The King Race. Dr. Levit’s illustrated 10,000-word fable was first written late one night when he realized that he could not find a story that captured the lessons he wanted to pass on to his young son. What began as a tale created for a kindergarten classroom soon grew into a work set to resonate with a much wider audience.The book tells the story of Spots, a speckled foal in a kingdom where only the fastest, most flawless horses are allowed to compete in the prestigious royal race.Rejected for his differences, Spots finds solace and comfort among other outcasts and discovers that true family is not always biological but is instead built on care, acceptance, and love. In the face of betrayal, hardship, and despair, Spots learns that resilience, compassion, and empathy can help lead the way forward, overcoming even the toughest obstacles.Ilana Zablozki-Amir, MD, Physician and Author of Healthy for Life, states: "This story reminds us to reconnect with our inner spark, believe in what’s possible, embrace the (sometimes unexpected) team around us, and celebrate the power each of us holds to make a difference.”Guy M, Author of The Rescue and From Zero to One Hundred: The Story of a Special Forces Rescue Team, states: “In The King’s Race, you will meet a hero who triumphs not through privilege or perfection, but through courage and heart. Dr. Levit’s lyrical storytelling captures the beauty of strength that comes from within. Inspiring children and adults alike to rediscover that true greatness is not found in power or appearances, but in kindness, perseverance, and compassion.”“The King’s Race is a tender and uplifting story about Spots, a small foal born different from the rest of the herd. Rejected for his size and appearance, Spots discovers his true worth through the love of unlikely friends and the courage to run not for pride, but for those he loves. With themes of perseverance, friendship, and compassion woven into an exciting tale of challenges and triumphs, this book offers children a powerful reminder that being different is often the very thing that makes you shine. A beautiful and inspiring read for families and classrooms alike. Kudos to Dr. Eyal Levit for bringing this inspiring story to life with such heart and compassion,” says Susan Ernst, Author of Called to Serve: Standing with Survivors and Protecting Children Still at Risk.Shelly Mateer, Author, Single in the CIA, the Mingling in the CIA series, Mission: Stand Down, Mommy Thinks She's a Monster, The Lemon Seed and The Adventures of Shelly Beach series, says that “The King's Race is my favorite kind of story - that of the underdog rising and winning. It is an uplifting story for anyone, but especially for today's children who are at times navigating turbulent waters. It is a story about overcoming adversity and the circumstances of one's birth to persevere and shine, with a message that kindness pays off. The book embodies crucial values, told through a timeless story that reads like an ancient fable. Charming, classic, and magical.”“I thoroughly enjoyed The King’s Race. Spots, the spotted horse hero, is the kind of character who stays with you long after the final page—strong, determined, and full of heart. His perseverance teaches young readers that kindness and courage often go hand in hand. With each challenge he faces, Spots proves that shining brightly doesn’t mean outshining others—it means leading with love,” says K.J. Kaschula, Children’s Book Author, Illustrator, Book Designer, and Publisher of The-Super-Dooper-Secret-Collection and The Brave Kids: Short Stories to Inspire Our Future World-Changers Volumes.Renate Engelbrecht, Writer, Podcast Host, and Founder of Suitcase and Chardonnay, states: “The King’s Race is a story to read again and again as it transports both parent and child to a space where it's safe to talk about the adversities of reality in nearly every phase of life. Truly a remarkable story of resilience and strength in a broken world.”To learn more about his new book, visit The King’s Race online

