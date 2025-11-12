Hitler’s Pianist, Roosevelt’s Secret Reveals a Fascinating and Lesser-Known Chapter of World War II History

Craig Olson's new book, Hitler’s Pianist, Roosevelt’s Secret, will soon launch on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Craig Olson ’s upcoming book, Hitler’s Pianist, Roosevelt’s Secret , is a compelling work of narrative nonfiction that brings to light one of the most astonishing and least explored stories of the Second World War.Available December 1st, 2025, Olson combines extensive archival research with narrative drive for a work that is by turns captivating and eye-opening.Olson uncovers the extraordinary life of Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstaengl, a man whose path carried him from elite American circles to Hitler’s inner circle and eventually into the service of President Franklin Roosevelt. The book explores a little-known story at the intersection of music, high society, espionage, and the extraordinary choices people make under totalitarian rule.Olson brings a unique expertise to the subject. An entrepreneur and former SteelSeries executive, he is also a devoted student of twentieth century history. His master’s thesis on Hanfstaengl’s cooperation with Roosevelt between 1942 and 1944 laid the groundwork for this book. His research took him through archives and libraries across the United States and Germany and culminated in a series of personal interviews with Egon Hanfstaengl, Putzi’s only son. This informs the book’s rich detail and its nuanced exploration of moral ambiguity, political influence, and the complex ways individuals are shaped by the politics of their time.“This is also a story about friendship where it was least expected, inside the music rooms and fashionable salons of early 20th century-Munich, where every note could be both beautiful and an unsettling harbinger,” said Olson. “I wrote this book to present an incredible and unlikely chapter of history about a pianist who was both a member of Hitler’s inner circle and a critical asset in Roosevelt’s clandestine campaign against the Nazis.”Born in Bavaria in 1887 to a prominent German family with American roots, Hanfstaengl spent nearly two decades among the cultural and social elites of Harvard, Boston, and New York. Returning to a Germany in tumult, he became drawn to the rising figure of Adolf Hitler, whose charisma and ability to command a room captivated him. What followed was a chapter of history few readers may be familiar with. As Hitler’s personal pianist, informal adviser, and early liaison to the foreign press, Putzi occupied a curious and pivotal position at the intersection of culture, power, and propaganda.Olson’s book relays this astonishing tale in a story that is both sweeping and intimate, examining the personal contradictions of a man both inside and outside the regime he helped promote. As Nazism escalated, Hanfstaengl increasingly found himself at odds with the radical ideology taking hold. His eventual exile during the early years of the Second World War would lead to his becoming an unexpected asset to Franklin Roosevelt’s clandestine S Project, which aimed to psychologically undermine Hitler and weaken his influence over the German public.With the book’s release, Olson has introduced a Virtual Version of himself, allowing anyone to call a dedicated number and ask any questions about the book, or schedule a meeting, a podcast appearance, or an interview directly with him or his digital counterpart. The virtual agent, speaking in Olson’s own voice in multiple languages, can answer questions about the book and provide an interactive experience for those who wish to delve deeper into this lesser-known extraordinary story, representing an unparalleled level of access to a new book.With its combination of rigorous research and gripping storytelling, Olson provides a narrative that is as compelling as it is historically significant, bringing attention to a remarkable true story.Beginning December 1, 2025, Hitler’s Pianist, Roosevelt’s Secret will be available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Hitler’s Pianist, Roosevelt’s Secret online to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.