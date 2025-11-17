Kane Learning Honored with 2025 BBB International Torch Award for Ethics

Kane Learning

NEWARK, OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kane Learning, a Newark-based consulting firm specializing in leadership development, learning design, and communication strategy, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Better Business Bureau (BBB) International Torch Award for Ethics. This prestigious honor recognizes organizations across North America that exemplify integrity, trust, and ethical leadership in business.

“The International Torch Awards for Ethics celebrates the most powerful currency in business: trust,” said Rebekah Dopp, IABBB CEO. “These honorees remind us that character and culture are not soft skills; they are the operating system of every great enterprise. When leaders choose transparency, accountability, and purpose, they don’t just strengthen their companies. They elevate the marketplace itself.”

Kane Learning was one of only five companies selected for the award, which celebrates businesses that go above and beyond to foster transparency, fairness, and community impact. The firm was recognized in the Category 2 division (11–99 employees), alongside Vision2Voice Healthcare Communications of Chicago.

“This award is an incredible honor—and a reflection of the values that guide everything we do,” said Cassie Kane, Founder and CEO of Kane Learning. “We’ve built this company on trust, care, and curiosity. Our culture is rooted in integrity and genuine connection—within our team, with our clients, and across every partnership. This recognition from BBB on the international level affirms that those values truly make a difference.”

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Kane Learning has grown from a local start-up into a nationally recognized partner for organizations seeking to strengthen leadership, communication, and organizational culture. The firm’s work spans industries—from retail and education to government and manufacturing—helping leaders and teams grow with purpose, clarity, and confidence.

As Kane Learning celebrates its 10th anniversary, the award marks a meaningful milestone in the company’s journey. The firm is known for its personalized approach, blending strategy, creativity, and evidence-based learning design to create lasting growth for people and organizations alike.

“At the heart of our work is a simple purpose,” Kane added, “we help people grow so organizations can thrive. This milestone belongs to our incredible team and our clients who invest in their teams every day. I’m deeply grateful for the relationships we’ve built and inspired by all the ways we’ll continue to learn and grow together.”

About Kane Learning

Kane Learning is a boutique consulting firm that helps organizations grow through their people. The firm specializes in leadership development, learning strategy, and communication solutions that connect vision to action. With a team of experienced facilitators, designers, and strategists, Kane Learning partners with clients across industries to build stronger leaders, more collaborative teams, and thriving cultures of growth. www.kanelearning.com

