Resurrecting Lives Foundation Egg-ceptional Brains Inaugural 5k to Raise TBI and PTSD Awareness

OH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inaugural Egg-ceptional Brains 5k Challenge will occur virtually on Saturday, April 12.

5k will help raise awareness about the fragility of the human brain while supporting suicide prevention strategies for military members and veterans struggling with the wounds of war, including Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Veterans with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) are 8 to 16 times more likely to take their own lives compared to civilians without a TBI. Mostly due to the consequences of an untreated TBI. Over 6,000 Veterans die by suicide every year, leaving family members devastated and communities stunned. These consequences are unforgiving and include substance abuse, unemployment, homelessness, incarceration, and suicide. We must protect our Veterans' brains and provide immediate resources for Brain Health Rehabilitation to prevent the final consequence of untreated TBI: SUICIDE.

During the Egg-ceptional Brains 5k, runners and walkers are encouraged to carry a raw EGG to signify the brain during their chosen 5k course. The hard outer shell of the egg represents the skull, but this still leaves the inner contents vulnerable. Participants may carry their egg any way they choose during the event as long as they keep it safe and protected. Resurrecting Lives Foundation encourages participants to document their runs using photos and videos and tag #eggcelptional5k or post directly to the Egg-ceptional Brains 5k Facebook page.

Registration is $35 and will open on Friday, February 14, and close at 10 am on Saturday, April 12. Limited edition t-shirts will be provided to participants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Participants can complete their run anywhere and at any time on April 12. Once complete, participants are encouraged to submit their photos and times to the Runsignup link below to proudly share their accomplishments and support of our military and Veterans.

A portion of every dollar raised will go directly to Resurrecting Lives Foundation projects to prevent suicides among U.S. service members and veterans.

To sign up for the 5k or for more information, please visit:

https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Dublin/EggCeptionalBrains

Event Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/share/19pSJEZbXJ/

Submit photos to:

info@resurrectinglives.org

About Resurrecting Lives

Resurrecting Lives Foundation is a national nonprofit organization focused on preventing suicides among U.S. service members and veterans by raising awareness of and advocating treatment for undiagnosed or untreated cases of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

For more information, please visit:

• https://resurrectinglives.org/

