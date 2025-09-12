Elizabeth Newell returns to The Awesome Gallery with An Act of Defiance

An Act of Defiance by Elizabeth Newell

Elizabeth Newell’s debut marked a powerful beginning for The Awesome Gallery, through deeply personal works that reflect her journey as an autistic individual.

GROVE CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Newell’s debut exhibition marked a powerful beginning for The Awesome Gallery in 2024. Through deeply personal works that reflect her journey as an autistic individual, Newell invites audiences into a fantasy world, sparking meaningful conversations about self-expression, identity, and the challenges faced by those navigating life in a world not built for them.

Her new collection, An Act of Defiance, tells her own story in her own language. Her pieces are for all those who, like her, have felt that their autistic minds and views were invalidated and silenced. She invites viewers into her world through intricate, emotional watercolor paintings. Her recurring space explorer, a self-portrait of sorts, journeys alongside ghostly figures that embody the people and circumstances she encounters. These works reveal Newell’s curiosity, strength, and fragility, offering a candid glimpse into her experiences, emotions, and the daily realities of living authentically as an autistic individual. Extending beyond watercolor, the exhibition will also feature handmade masks and mixed-media pieces, transforming the show into an immersive exploration rather than a traditional presentation.

“For too long I’ve spent my life trying to be what everyone else wanted me to be instead of who I am. I’ve masked my autistic self, I’ve learned the outside world’s noise language, and I’ve hidden and subdued my sensitive, picture-thinking, autistic mind,” shares Newell. “I’ve also masked how much I struggle in this world, and I have stayed quiet about how much help I need because when I have let it show or I have tried to ask for help, I have been gaslighted and have had my experiences mislabeled and invalidated.

The Awesome Gallery’s owner, Jacquie Mahan, hopes that this collection and Elizabeth’s message go beyond this limited show.

“Elizabeth Newell’s work carries a voice that transcends the gallery walls. It is not only visually compelling, but it also gives space to the often-overlooked struggles and triumphs of autistic and neurodivergent individuals, states Mahan. “My hope is that visitors leave with a deeper understanding, empathy, and appreciation for the courage and creativity behind her art.”

Newell also wants people to know that it is her story in a way that she understands it to be, not anyone else’s view.

“A friend asked me how I felt about creating such a vulnerable collection this year, and it took me several weeks to process the question. The answer, though, is this: I’m so worried no one will even understand this collection or be able to see beyond the darkness it contains, but I hope some people will slow down and try to hear the story I’ve told here with both my writing and my art,” shares Elizabeth Newell. “It’s MY story in MY language, that is a language of feelings, writing, and pictures. It’s not a story that can be rushed through, and it needs to be felt, but I don’t know if anyone will be able to understand it. Still, I want to tell it, and I want to tell it this way.”

The Awesome Gallery space is adjacent to The Awesome Company, located at 3400 Southwest Blvd, Grove City, OH 43123. An Act of Defiance opens on September 13 with a reception from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. More information can be found at www.theawesomegallery.com

About The Awesome Gallery & The Awesome Company

The Awesome Gallery, which opened in 2024, features the artwork of autistic and neurodivergent artists from around the country. It also offers a way for the artists to sell their work and screen-printed swag that features their artwork. The Awesome Company was started by Jacquie Mahan in 2016 to employ autistic and neurodivergent adults and create a safe and empowering environment. It was designed to be a place where individuals could learn and apply new skills to their daily tasks, helping to make the brand successful.

