Southwest Truck Driver Training to Host Annual Open House in Phoenix

Visitors can get inside the late-model training trucks at the Open House Visitors can meet Carriers and learn about career opportunities in trucking SWTDT will host the area's largest trucking Career Fair and Open House this Friday

Southwest Truck Driver Training will host its annual Truck Driver Open House & Career Fair on Friday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An Open House is the best way to truly understand what CDL training is about” — Sean Williams, President

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southwest Truck Driver Training (SWTDT), Arizona’s leading CDL training provider, will host its Annual Truck Driver Open House & Career Fair on Friday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Phoenix campus, located at 2323 S. 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043.Local, Regional, and National Carriers to Attend, Offering On-Site Interviews and Pre-HiresThe Open House & Career Fair invites the public, prospective students, and local partners to tour the training facility, step inside late-model trucks, and meet with the school’s Admissions and Financial Aid teams. Attendees can also meet recruiters from more than fifteen (15) local, regional, and national trucking companies who will be conducting on-site interviews and pre-hiring qualified candidates. The event is Open to the Public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and families.“An Open House is the best way to truly understand what CDL training is about,” said Sean Williams, President of Southwest Truck Driver Training. “Visitors can meet our instructors, explore the equipment, and experience the hands-on, supportive culture that makes SWTDT a leader in professional driver education.”The event regularly attracts over 100 attendees each year, bringing together students, employers, and community partners to showcase the wide range of career opportunities in professional truck driving, one of Arizona’s fastest-growing skilled trades.A Carer Fair Connecting Students and Future Truck Drivers to Employers“Southwest Truck Driver Training has been helping Arizonans launch successful truck driving careers for more than two decades,” said Steve Strong, VP of Administration “Our annual Open House & Career Fair connects students directly with employers and the support systems that make CDL training accessible and affordable.”Flexible Class A and Class B CDL Training ProgramsSWTDT offers Class A and Class B CDL programs, as well as endorsements and refresher courses, at its Phoenix and Tucson campuses. Southwest Truck Driver Training is known for its small class sizes and hands-on, instructor-led training. And their strong employer partnerships give graduates a head start in the trucking industry. To learn more, visit https://info.swtdt.com/open-house-phoenix-sm/ About Southwest Truck Driver TrainingFounded in 1999, Southwest Truck Driver Training is Arizona’s premier provider of professional CDL training programs. With campuses in Phoenix and Tucson, SWTDT trains hundreds of students each year for successful careers in the transportation industry. The school offers Class A and B CDL programs, refresher courses, and endorsement training, and partners with local and national employers to connect graduates with job opportunities immediately after completion. To learn more, visit https://swtdt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.