Sunbase, the Global Leader in Solar Software, Enters Indian Market with ProposaFlow

NEW DELHI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunbase , the premier global SaaS platform transforming the solar industry in the U.S., has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of ProposaFlow , its intelligent solar design and proposal platform. At the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025, Sunbase showcased its technology to solar business leaders across EPCs, inverter manufacturers, battery companies, and other clean-energy stakeholders cementing its reputation as a global innovator in solar solutions.✅Sunbase: Leading Globally, Expanding to IndiaAlready trusted by solar teams in the U.S., Sunbase enables installers, contractors, and clean-energy enterprises to design, sell, and manage projects smarter, faster, and more profitably. With ProposaFlow, Sunbase now brings its proven expertise to India, helping EPCs and solar contractors accelerate project design, improve accuracy, and win more business in a competitive market.✅REI Expo 2025: A Resounding ResponseHeld in Noida from October 29 to November 1, REI Expo 2025 is Asia’s largest clean energy event, attracting over 55,000 professionals and 1,000+ leading brands across solar, storage, green hydrogen, and e-mobility. Sunbase’s booth became a hub for India’s solar ecosystem, where over 400 business owners and decision-makers explored live demonstrations of ProposaFlow. Attendees were impressed by how the platform could redefine proposal creation and solar system design, highlighting the growing demand for speed, precision, and professionalism in India’s solar market.✅ProposaFlow: Smart Solar Design at Its CoreProposaFlow is more than a proposal builder; it's a solar design platform at the heart of every project. Its built-in Solar Designer allows installers to generate rooftop layouts using satellite imagery, visualize panel placement in 3D, account for shading and obstructions, and calculate energy production, ROI, and available subsidies all before a proposal is created.Installers enter a homeowner’s address and electricity consumption, producing a 3D rooftop design. Panels can be turned on/off, shading analyzed, and placement optimized for maximum efficiency. Combined with financing options and automated subsidy calculations, ProposaFlow converts precise solar designs into polished, client-ready proposals in minutes.✅Winning the Sale Begins with Smarter DesignWith Sunbase ProposaFlow, every solar project starts with intelligent design. Smart design isn’t just a step in the process; it’s the advantage that closes more deals and builds lasting trust with homeowners. “ProposaFlow is not just about creating documents—it’s about redefining how solar professionals design, plan, and win business,” said Joshua Dubi, CEO of Sunbase. “We’re thrilled to bring our platform to India. With smart solar design at the core, ProposaFlow empowers teams to deliver faster, more accurate, and professional proposals—turning every interaction into a winning opportunity.”✅What ProposaFlow Delivers for Indian Solar Businesses➔ 3D Solar Design: Visualize rooftop layouts, adjust panel placement, and perform shading analysis using real satellite imagery.➔ Instant Proposal Generation: Input project details and generate a branded, client-ready proposal in minutes.➔ Accurate Financial Modeling: Automatic calculation of subsidies, ROI, and energy output - no spreadsheets required.➔ Seamless Client Experience: Share proposals digitally via secure link or email, with data clarity and visual impact.➔ All-in-One Ecosystem: Connect ProposaFlow with Sunbase’s CRM and workflow tools for complete business integration.📍About SunbaseSunbase is a clean-tech SaaS platform helping solar companies manage their entire business from leads to lifetime customers in one place. By combining CRM, project tracking, workflow automation, and now smart solar design through ProposaFlow, Sunbase empowers solar professionals worldwide to deliver precision, speed, and professionalism, now bringing its expertise to the Indian market.Website: https://www.proposaflow.com/ Media Contact: Sunbase ( https://www.sunbasedata.com/

