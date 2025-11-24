Sunbase Launches ProposaFlow: Smart Solar Design Meets Instant Proposal Automation

A standalone solar proposal platform with Solar Designer at its core Close solar deals faster - 7-step design to proposal automation

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunbase , the premier all-in-one SaaS platform transforming the solar industry, is once again raising the bar for innovation. Empowering installers, contractors, and clean-energy enterprises to operate smarter, faster, and more profitably, Sunbase is reshaping how solar companies design, sell, and deliver turning complex workflows into simple, scalable systems.Today, the company unveils its boldest innovation yet: ProposaFlow - a standalone proposal platform built around Solar Designer, the intelligent design engine that transforms every solar concept into a professional, ready-to-share proposal in minutes.✅Introducing ProposaFlow: The Future of Solar DesignProposaFlow is more than a proposal builder - it’s a solar design platform at its core. Its built-in Solar Designer lets installers generate rooftop layouts using satellite imagery, visualize panel placement in 3D, account for shading and obstructions, and calculate energy production, ROI, and available subsidies all before a proposal is generated.✅How Solar Designer Powers ProposaFlowWith Solar Designer, users simply enter a homeowner’s address and electricity consumption. The system produces a 3D rooftop design, allowing installers to turn panels on/off, perform shading analysis, and optimize placement for maximum energy efficiency. Combined with financing options and automated subsidy calculation, ProposaFlow converts a precise solar design into a polished, branded proposal instantly ready to share with clients.✅Design First. Propose Fast. Win More.What makes ProposaFlow a game-changer is its philosophy: design drives sales. By integrating solar design and proposal creation in one digital workflow, Sunbase eliminates the friction between technical accuracy and visual presentation.“ProposaFlow isn’t just about creating a document, it's about elevating how solar professionals design and sell,” said Joshua Dubin, CEO of Sunbase. “We built Solar Designer to help every installer showcase their expertise in minutes, not hours. It’s fast, intuitive, and powerful, so your proposals reflect the same quality as your installations. With ProposaFlow, solar teams can cut proposal time by over 70% while delivering enterprise-grade precision and polish.”✅Why It Matters: Design Speed Wins DealsIn a market defined by speed, precision, and trust, the way solar companies design and deliver proposals directly impacts conversions. Manual spreadsheets and disconnected tools slow teams down, create inconsistencies, and weaken customer confidence. ProposaFlow bridges that gap by uniting design intelligence, financial accuracy, and brand presentation in one platform. The result: more professional proposals, faster turnaround, and stronger homeowner trust.✅What ProposaFlow Delivers➔ 3D Solar Design: Visualize rooftop layouts, adjust panel placement, and perform shading analysis using real satellite imagery.➔ Instant Proposal Generation: Input project details and generate a branded, client-ready proposal in minutes.➔ Accurate Financial Modeling: Automatic calculation of subsidies, ROI, and energy output - no spreadsheets required.➔ Seamless Client Experience: Share proposals digitally via secure link or email, with data clarity and visual impact.➔ All-in-One Ecosystem: Connect ProposaFlow with Sunbase’s CRM and workflow tools for complete business integration.✅ Winning the Sale Begins with Smarter DesignWith Sunbase ProposaFlow, every solar project starts with intelligent design. Smart design isn’t just a step in the process; it’s the advantage that closes more deals and builds lasting trust with homeowners.📍About SunbaseSunbase is a clean-tech SaaS platform helping solar companies manage their entire business from leads to lifetime customers in one place. By combining CRM, project tracking, workflow automation, and now smart solar design through ProposaFlow, Sunbase empowers solar professionals to move faster, operate smarter, and grow profitably.Website: https://www.proposaflow.com/ Media Contact: Sunbase ( https://www.sunbasedata.com/

