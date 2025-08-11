RooferBase Integrates HailTrace to Deliver Real-Time Storm Intelligence to Roofing Contractors

Real-time Storm Intelligence for Roofers HailTrace Inside RooferBase Roofing Software with Storm Tracking

HailTrace Inside RooferBase: Know Where to Go After the Storm

We’ve always believed that the best roofers are the most prepared,” — Josh Dubin

FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companies Can Now Identify Damaged Areas, Prioritize Hot Leads & Launch Scouting Crews in FasterEvery storm leaves two paths in its wake: one of damage, and one of opportunity. In 2023, over 7000 hail events battered the U.S., and 2024 has already seen 5,400+ more. These aren’t just weather patterns. They're billion-dollar opportunities for roofers who can show up first, with clarity, speed, and a plan.Hail and wind are now the leading causes of property damage in the U.S., responsible for more than one-third of all homeowners insurance claims, more than fire, water, or theft. The financial toll is staggering: billions of dollars in storm-related losses every year. But behind those numbers are people, homeowners left figuring out what to do next.Amid the chaos, roofing contractors are often the first line of recovery for families looking for answers and help. But getting to the right neighborhood, at the right time, with the right tools? That’s been the missing piece - until now.That’s why today, RooferBase , the contractor-first all-in-one platform for roofing pros, announces its most powerful intelligent integration with HailTrace, the storm-tracking powerhouse used by over 9,000 contractors across North America.✅Introducing RooferBase: Built for Roofers, by Roofers:RooferBase is an all-in-one software platform designed specifically for roofing contractors. It helps you manage everything in one place—from tracking leads to scheduling jobs, coordinating crews, and staying in touch with homeowners. It’s simple, powerful, and made to help you close more jobs without the headaches.And now, RooferBase just got even stronger with its new integration with HailTrace . This Isn’t Just Software. This Is Storm Intelligence.➤“Timing is everything,” says Josh Dubin, VP of Growth at RooferBase. “Every hour lost after a storm is revenue lost. With HailTrace inside RooferBase, you can see the storm path, filter leads by exposure, and launch canvassing in minutes - not days.”◄✅HailTrace Inside RooferBase: Know Where to Go After the Storm:HailTrace shows you exactly where hail and wind storms hit right inside RooferBase. You can see storm paths live, look up past storms, and find homes likely to have damage. This helps you focus your time on the right neighborhoods and reach out to the right homeowners, fast.✅How This Integration Changes Everything:In 2024, over 22% of residential roof replacements nationwide were caused by hail, wind, or storm damage - a clear sign that quick, targeted action presents an urgent opportunity for contractors to capitalize on these high-value jobs.Roofing contractors across the country trust Rooferbase to run their businesses – from managing leads and crews to automating communications and job tracking. So, instead of switching between apps or waiting for third-party alerts, everything a roofing company needs to respond intelligently is in one place.✅How RooferBase + HailTrace Puts You Ahead of the Storm:➔ Act Fast: Instantly see storm paths and start outreach within hours➔ Target Smart: Focus only on homeowners in damage zones➔ Earn Trust: Use meteorologist-grade data to back up every inspection➔ Revive Leads: Reconnect with past prospects in newly affected areas➔ Equip Your Team: Reps see live maps and directions right from their phonesNo app-switching. No time-wasting. Just one powerful dashboard.✅From Emergency to Efficiency: A New Standard for Roofers:When homeowners are reeling from a storm, they don’t have time to scroll through Google. They go with whoever shows up first with professionalism, empathy, and answers. Because when the homeowner’s roof is leaking, they’re not looking for a quote they’re looking for help.With HailTrace’s real-time weather data and meteorologist-grade storm maps embedded directly into RooferBase, contractors can now respond with confidence and precision before the competition even laces up their boots.➤“We’ve always believed that the best roofers are the most prepared,” Dubin adds. “Now we’re giving them the tools to act fast, win trust, and dominate storm response like never before.”◄✅Why This Matters to the U.S. Roofing Industry:➔ Roofing is a $56B industry, and storm response is the fastest-growing segment.➔ In this high-stakes environment, speed-to-lead is everything, and the contractors who respond first are the ones who win the job.➔ Tech-savvy contractors are gaining market share, and this integration gives small and mid-sized roofing companies access to the kind of real-time intelligence once reserved for enterprise firms.This isn’t just tech. It’s a transformation. It’s about reshaping how America responds to storm damage—with tools that help local contractors serve communities better, faster, and more profitably.✅One Platform. Total Control. Real Results:RooferBase is the roofing industry’s most contractor-friendly platform , bringing together lead tracking, job scheduling, crew coordination, and customer communication into one sleek, cloud-based dashboard.Now, with HailTrace built in, you’ll know where to go and who to send before the storm clears.➤ Get ahead of the storm. Get ahead of the market◄📍 About RooferBaseRooferBase is the all-in-one business platform built specifically for roofing contractors. Designed to simplify operations, improve communication, and scale smartly, RooferBase is trusted by growth-minded roofing teams across the U.S. Visit www.rooferbase.com 📍 About HailTraceHailTrace is the leader in real-time hail and wind tracking, helping restoration pros and contractors turn storm data into action. With live maps, expert meteorologists, and hyper-local analytics, HailTrace makes storm response smarter and faster.Visit: https://www.rooferbase.com/solution/hail-trace-integration Media Contact: Sunbase ( https://www.sunbasedata.com/

