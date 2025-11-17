Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,711 in the last 365 days.

BluWorkz VR Forklift Training Drives Workforce Development for Hyundai EV Production in Georgia

BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulator

BluWorkz VR Forklift Training

Forklift simulators from BluWorkz

BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulators at the new Hyundai Mobility Training Center in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Hyundai Leverages BluWorkz Technology Through Georgia Quick Start to Prepare Forklift Operators for Advanced Manufacturing.

Our VR forklift simulators allows us to deliver safe, immersive forklift training at scale, preparing Hyundai’s operators with real-world skills before they step onto the production floor”
— Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder
SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluWorkz, a leader in immersive virtual reality (VR) workforce training, is advancing workforce development in Georgia by providing cutting-edge VR solutions to support Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA). Through a partnership with Georgia Quick Start, Hyundai is using BluWorkz technology to train forklift operators for electric and hybrid vehicle production, ensuring employees gain real-world skills safely and efficiently before entering the production floor.

The Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia, operated by Georgia Quick Start, provides hands-on training for hundreds of employees at a time. BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulators are integrated into the curriculum to deliver immersive forklift and industrial training without risk, accelerate onboarding for high-demand roles, standardize learning across multiple teams and shifts, and provide measurable insights on forklift operator readiness.

This partnership ensures Hyundai’s operators are prepared for the demands of EV and hybrid vehicle production, while also strengthening Georgia’s position as a national hub for advanced manufacturing. Georgia Quick Start, part of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), is the nation’s leading customized workforce training program. BluWorkz continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. and Canada, partnering with companies such as Tesla, PepsiCo, G.E. Appliances, Adecco, High Schools and Technical Colleges to prepare and train the next generation workforce.

Peter Chronopoulos
BluWorkz
+1 912-200-7871
peter@bluworkz.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BluWorkz VR Forklift Training Drives Workforce Development for Hyundai EV Production in Georgia

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more