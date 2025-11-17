BluWorkz VR Forklift Training Drives Workforce Development for Hyundai EV Production in Georgia

BluWorkz VR Forklift Training BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulators at the new Hyundai Mobility Training Center in Georgia Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Hyundai Leverages BluWorkz Technology Through Georgia Quick Start to Prepare Forklift Operators for Advanced Manufacturing.

Our VR forklift simulators allows us to deliver safe, immersive forklift training at scale, preparing Hyundai’s operators with real-world skills before they step onto the production floor” — Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluWorkz , a leader in immersive virtual reality ( VR ) workforce training, is advancing workforce development in Georgia by providing cutting-edge VR solutions to support Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA). Through a partnership with Georgia Quick Start, Hyundai is using BluWorkz technology to train forklift operators for electric and hybrid vehicle production, ensuring employees gain real-world skills safely and efficiently before entering the production floor.The Hyundai Mobility Training Center of Georgia, operated by Georgia Quick Start, provides hands-on training for hundreds of employees at a time. BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulators are integrated into the curriculum to deliver immersive forklift and industrial training without risk, accelerate onboarding for high-demand roles, standardize learning across multiple teams and shifts, and provide measurable insights on forklift operator readiness.This partnership ensures Hyundai’s operators are prepared for the demands of EV and hybrid vehicle production, while also strengthening Georgia’s position as a national hub for advanced manufacturing. Georgia Quick Start, part of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), is the nation’s leading customized workforce training program. BluWorkz continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. and Canada, partnering with companies such as Tesla, PepsiCo, G.E. Appliances, Adecco, High Schools and Technical Colleges to prepare and train the next generation workforce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.