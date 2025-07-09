BluWorkz Partners with Adecco Canada to Launch VR Forklift Upskilling Program

Submit Release
SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluWorkz, a leader in immersive workforce development solutions, has partnered with Adecco Canada, one of the country’s top staffing agencies, to launch a Forklift Upskilling Program designed to produce safer, more qualified forklift drivers for employers across Canada.

Central to the program is the BluWorkz Virtual Reality Forklift Simulator, which introduces risk in a zero-risk environment. The immersive simulation replicates real-world warehouse challenges—tight spaces, heavy loads, and operational hazards—allowing trainees to develop muscle memory and job-ready skills before ever stepping into a real facility.

“This partnership with Adecco Canada allows us to bring cutting-edge training to a workforce that needs it now more than ever,” said Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder of BluWorkz. “We're bridging the gap between potential and opportunity, preparing individuals for high-demand, high-paying roles in logistics and warehousing.”

The program goes beyond training. With detailed performance data captured throughout the simulation, Adecco Canada can now identify top-performing candidates and place them into roles where they’re most likely to succeed—resulting in fewer accidents, faster onboarding, and improved retention.

Adecco Canada is committed to delivering top-tier talent to their clients. This program gives Adecco another tool to match qualified job-seekers with employers.

The Forklift Upskilling Program is now available through Adecco Canada and is being offered to employers seeking safer, more effective workforce solutions in the industrial sector.

