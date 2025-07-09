BluWorkz Partners with Adecco Canada to Launch VR Forklift Upskilling Program

BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulator BluWorkz Mobile VR Forklift Simulator

New Training Initiative Aims to Deliver Safer, Better-Qualified Forklift Operators to Canadian Employers

We’re proud to partner with one of the leading staffing firms in North America as we expand into the Canadian market, where demand for skilled forklift operators continues to grow.” — Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluWorkz , a leader in immersive workforce development solutions, has partnered with Adecco Canada, one of the country’s top staffing agencies, to launch a Forklift Upskilling Program designed to produce safer, more qualified forklift drivers for employers across Canada.Central to the program is the BluWorkz Virtual Reality Forklift Simulator , which introduces risk in a zero-risk environment. The immersive simulation replicates real-world warehouse challenges—tight spaces, heavy loads, and operational hazards—allowing trainees to develop muscle memory and job-ready skills before ever stepping into a real facility.“This partnership with Adecco Canada allows us to bring cutting-edge training to a workforce that needs it now more than ever,” said Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder of BluWorkz. “We're bridging the gap between potential and opportunity, preparing individuals for high-demand, high-paying roles in logistics and warehousing.”The program goes beyond training. With detailed performance data captured throughout the simulation, Adecco Canada can now identify top-performing candidates and place them into roles where they’re most likely to succeed—resulting in fewer accidents, faster onboarding, and improved retention.Adecco Canada is committed to delivering top-tier talent to their clients. This program gives Adecco another tool to match qualified job-seekers with employers.The Forklift Upskilling Program is now available through Adecco Canada and is being offered to employers seeking safer, more effective workforce solutions in the industrial sector.

