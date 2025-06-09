BluWorkz and Savannah Technical College Partner to Revolutionize Workforce Training with VR Forklift Simulators

Bluworkz' Virtual forklift at Savannah Technical College Heroes Make America Veterans training on Bluworkz' forklift Simulator Bill Stankiewicz and Peter Chronopoulos

Virtual Reality Forklift Training Brings Real-World Skills to Life, Preparing Students for High-Demand Careers in Logistics and Warehousing

This partnership is a game-changer, we’re honored to support Savannah Tech in preparing the workforce with tools that deliver real-world results, especially if it helps our brave heroes get into jobs” — Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluWorkz , a U.S.-based, veteran-owned leader in immersive workforce training solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Savannah Technical College to enhance career readiness in the warehouse and logistics sector through cutting-edge virtual reality ( VR ) technology.As part of Savannah Tech’s Fast Track Warehouse & Logistics program, students, transitioning service members, and adult learners now gain hands-on experience using BluWorkz’s VR Forklift Simulator—bringing textbook knowledge to life in a safe, immersive, and risk-free environment.“My students have been able to be trained quicker on lift equipment because of the muscle memory skills they have learned in VR, it helps to get applied quicker on material handling equipment with developing good safe skills. VR training creates an immersive and engaging learning experience, leading to better information retention and faster skill development. Studies show VR learners can retain information much better than through lectures, reading, or audio/visual learning. I have seen significant reductions in training time using VR simulations, potentially making training 3 to 5 times more efficient.,” said Bill Stankeiwicz, Forklift & OSHA Instructor at Savannah Technical College.Savannah Technical College trains its students, adult learners and transitioning service members from the U.S. Armed Forces. Partnerships with amazing non-profits such as Heroes Make America, which are committed to making today's American Heroes tomorrow's manufacturing leaders.The VR training complements a comprehensive curriculum that includes:Global Supply ChainMaterial Handling, Logistics & Quality ControlWorkplace CommunicationsEquipment Operation & SafetyStudents also have the opportunity to earn two nationally recognized certifications from the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC):Certified Logistics Associate (CLA)Certified Logistics Technician (CLT)In addition, participants can earn their forklift certification —giving them a direct path into high-demand, good-paying warehouse jobs. Savannah Tech’s strong relationships with local employers, including Gulfstream and the new Hyundai Meta Plant, provide a pipeline of skilled, job-ready talent for the region.BluWorkz continues to create partnerships across the U.S. with schools, colleges, workforce agencies, non-profits and enterprise companies. Their clients have reported up to 18% reducution in warehouse accidents after implementing their technology.

