Kanerika Honored with Prestigious Industry Recognitions for Tech Innovation and Workplace Excellence

Kanerika makes major strides in the IT services industry, earning prestigious recognitions from Forbes, Everest Group, and Intellyx

Recognizing Kanerika’s Excellence in Technological Innovation and Creating an Empowering, High-Impact Workplace

These recognitions reflect our core values of innovation, empowerment, and impact, driving us to deliver transformative results and nurture thriving careers for our talented team.” — Samidha Garud, CEO, Kanerika Inc

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika Inc., a premier data and AI solutions company, garnered three significant industry accolades in 2025, underscoring its commitment to technological innovation and exceptional workplace culture.Awards and Recognitions Achieved:- Top Aspirant in Everest Group’s Data and AI Specialists- Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers (Top 50)- Intellyx Digital Innovator Award 2025These accolades position Kanerika as an organization that excels not only in delivering transformative solutions but also in fostering environments where talent flourishes and innovation thrives.“What excites me most about these recognitions is how they reflect who we really are—a company built on innovation excellence, people empowerment, and client-focused impact," said Samidha Garud, CEO and Co-founder of Kanerika Inc. "While we're proud of these honors, our true measure of success lies in the transformative outcomes we create for our clients and the thriving careers we build with our exceptional team members."- Named a Top Aspirant in Everest Group’s Data and AI SpecialistsKanerika has also been named a Top Aspirant in Everest Group’s 2025 PEAK Matrixfor Data and AI Services Specialists in North America. The report evaluates service providers on their capabilities, client impact, and market growth.The recognition emphasizes Kanerika's maturity in translating complex AI concepts into practical solutions that drive measurable organizational transformation.- Featured on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Startup EmployersBeing ranked among the Top 50 in Forbes’ 2025 America’s Best Startup Employers validates Kanerika’s people-first approach to building a high-growth organization. This prestigious ranking, determined through comprehensive analysis of employee satisfaction metrics, market reputation, and sustainable growth indicators, highlights the company's success in creating a workplace where professional aspirations align with organizational objectives.The company's holistic approach encompasses comprehensive wellness programs, continuous learning initiatives, merit-based advancement opportunities, and an inclusive culture that celebrates diverse perspectives while driving collective innovation.- Recognized by Intellyx for Digital InnovationThe Intellyx Digital Innovator Award honors companies driving enterprise digital transformation across industries in meaningful ways. Kanerika was selected for its ability to blend deep data expertise with automation and applied AI to deliver intelligent, cloud-first solutions across industries.This recognition affirms Kanerika’s role in helping organizations modernize operations, drive faster decisions, and build scalable digital ecosystems that unlock real business value.About Kanerika:Kanerika is a global data and AI solutions company helping organizations streamline operations, modernize analytics , and adopt AI at scale. Certified with ISO 27701 & 27001, SOC II, and GDPR compliance, and appraised at CMMi Level 3, Kanerika is committed to quality service delivery. With a strong Microsoft partnership and deep domain expertise, Kanerika provides solutions that matter.

