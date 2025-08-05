Kanerika Elevates Pricing Administration for ABX Packaging with Intelligent Automation

ABX Packaging Leverages Kanerika's Automation Excellence to Transform Pricing Infrastructure and Establish Foundation for Sustained Growth

Our success with ABX demonstrates our ability to help organizations transcend operational limitations and unlock their full potential through intelligent automation” — Bhupendra Chopra, CRO, Kanerika Inc

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions, a distinguished leader in the global packaging sector, has successfully modernized its pricing operations through a strategic collaboration with Kanerika . Leveraging Microsoft Power Automate, Kanerika delivered an intelligent, automated system that replaced manual workflows with scalable processes, boosting ABX’s agility and pricing accuracy.ABX’s Strategic Initiative to Upgrade Pricing Systems:ABX recognized the need to upgrade its pricing operations to capture emerging opportunities in the dynamic packaging market. Moving beyond traditional Excel-based workflows, the company envisioned an integrated, intelligent system that would span multiple facilities and deliver greater market responsiveness.This initiative focused on establishing pricing consistency while empowering ABX to seize market opportunities with enhanced agility and precision. The strategic transformation would position the company to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape through operational excellence.Kanerika’s Delivers Advanced Automation for Modernizing Pricing Operations:Kanerika deployed a sophisticated Power Automate-based automation solution, meticulously designed to address ABX's specific operational requirements. The solution integrated intelligent data processing with standardized workflows, establishing seamless connectivity across both manufacturing facilities.Centralized SharePoint architecture ensures comprehensive audit capabilities and real-time visibility, while automated validation protocols safeguard pricing integrity throughout the entire process lifecycle.Significant Operational Gains Strengthen ABX’s Market Position:Kanerika’s solution delivered measurable operational improvements that directly impacted ABX's competitive positioning. Processing efficiency was substantially enhanced through automated workflows that eliminated manual intervention while maintaining the highest accuracy standards.The standardized infrastructure enabled seamless scalability without requiring proportional resource expansion, creating sustainable growth potential. Additionally, comprehensive tracking and validation mechanisms ensured consistent compliance across all operational touchpoints, providing ABX with the confidence and agility they needed to excel in today's competitive landscape. Samidha Garud, CEO of Kanerika, reflected on the project's success: "This collaboration exemplifies how Kanerika transforms businesses through advanced AI, automation, and data analytics solutions. Our success with ABX demonstrates our ability to help organizations transcend operational limitations and unlock their full potential. This achievement reinforces our position as a transformational partner that consistently delivers measurable impact."About ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions:ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions is a global leader in flexible packaging, providing end-to-end solutions for industries such as food, healthcare, and industrial goods. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and precision, ABX offers products including films, roll stocks, labels, pouches, and wicketed bags. They specialize in packaging design, prototyping, and supply chain integration, ensuring the highest standards of quality across all products.About Kanerika:Kanerika is a premier IT services and consulting firm committed to helping businesses enhance their operations, modernize analytics , and scale AI initiatives. With certifications in ISO 27701, 27001, SOC II, and GDPR compliance, Kanerika provides cutting-edge solutions in AI/ML. data governance, migration, data analytics and integration. As a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner, Kanerika supports organizations in driving innovation while ensuring security, efficiency, and compliance.

Modernizing Pricing Systems for ABX with Kanerika's Automation Solutions

