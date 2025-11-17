StoreDot's '1 million km' XFC Battery Clears Critical EV Pack-Level Analyses and Tests, Paving Way for Mass Adoption

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO Polestar 5 XFC StoreDot Cylindrical Cells

StoreDot's '1 million km' XFC battery validated at pack-level, clearing safety, cooling, and 'zero-swelling' hurdles for OEM adoption.

We've proven cell durability and now resolved pack integration. Validating our '1 million km' battery at this level gives OEMs the confidence to move XFC into their production lines.” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot.

HERZELIYA, ISRAEL, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the pioneer of silicon-dominant extreme fast charging ( XFC ) battery technology, today announced it has successfully passed a critical series of pack-level tests, which include extensive simulations and analysis. This comprehensive program validates the durability, safety, cooling, and 'zero-swelling' performance of its '100-in-5' technology, clearing the final engineering hurdles for mass OEM adoption.This milestone is based on StoreDot's exceptional durability data, which demonstrates over 2,500 consecutive XFC cycles, translating to a battery warranty of over 1,000,000 km (621,000 miles). The new pack-level program proves this long-life technology is now commercially ready for vehicle integration.The multi-point validation program confirms StoreDot's technology is commercially ready and has met key OEM requirements, including:• Pack-Level Cooling & Safety: Highlighted by the recent Polestar 5 demonstration, thermal simulations and analysis confirm that standard, off-the-shelf EV cooling systems are sufficient to manage XFC. This is supported by StoreDot's foundational UN 38.3 safety certification.• 'Zero-Swelling' & Calendar Life: Analysis and physical testing at the pack-level confirm that StoreDot's cells exhibit no swelling, meeting a critical OEM requirement for vehicle body integration and long-term durability. This ensures the pack's mechanical integrity will not degrade over the vehicle's lifespan.By successfully passing this series of safety, durability, and thermal analyses, StoreDot provides automotive manufacturers with the definitive data required to accelerate their XFC integration programs. The company is actively shipping its "B-sample" cells for partner integration.________________________________________About StoreDotStoreDot is the pioneer and world leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries, which overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence, enabling charging an EV in under 10 minutes – the same experience as refueling a conventional car.Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is delivering 'Range on Demand™': 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes by 2026, and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028. StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, and TDK.

