StoreDot’s XFC Validated by Seven Global OEMs, Establishing a Leading Western Alternative to Chinese Battery Dominance

With 7 OEM validations & a Polestar 5 demo, StoreDot's XFC is now a proven, production-ready solution to charging anxiety

Charging anxiety is the final barrier to EV adoption. Our EV OEM-validated XFC technology is now a proven, Western alternative that eliminates this barrier, enabling a 10-minute charge for all.” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO

HERZELIYA, ISRAEL, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot, the pioneer of silicon-dominant Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) battery technology, today announced a landmark achievement: its XFC battery cells have been successfully validated by seven leading global electric vehicle OEMs.This extensive testing provides a crucial strategic advantage to global automakers. As the EV market becomes increasingly competitive, particularly in the fast-charging sector dominated by Chinese-owned technology, StoreDot emerges as the leading mature, viable Western alternative. The validation from seven major OEMs confirms that StoreDot's technology meets the performance and reliability standards required for integration into future EV models, offering a clear path for Western and global automakers to de-risk their supply chains.*World-First Prototype Test: The Polestar 5 DemonstratorThis milestone was powerfully demonstrated in the world's first public fast-charging test of silicon-dominant battery cells in a driveable vehicle prototype.In this demonstration, a Polestar 5 verification prototype—a driveable demonstrator vehicle, not yet in mass production—was equipped with StoreDot's XFC technology and charged from 10% to 80% in just 10 minutes. This test, which showed a consistent charging rate peaking at over 370 kW, is the definitive proof that StoreDot's technology has successfully moved from the lab to a real-world vehicle. It confirms the technology's maturity and its readiness for mass production integration.*Winning the Next Phase of EV AdoptionThe industry has largely achieved the first critical milestone: cost parity with ICE vehicles. However, the next market-share battle is being fought over the primary consumer barrier: charging anxiety.With this strong OEM confirmation, StoreDot is cementing its path to mass production and commercialization, empowering automakers to design and deliver a new generation of EVs that are not only desirable but also superior.About StoreDotStoreDot is the pioneer and leader of silicon-dominant extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries, establishing a leading Western-hemisphere solution to overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption—charging and range anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery, making it possible to charge an EV in just minutes. StoreDot’s ‘100inX’ technology roadmap includes ‘100in5’ (100 miles charged in 5 minutes) for 2024, ‘100in4’ for 2026, and ‘100in3’ for 2028. With a strong network of strategic partners and investors, including bp, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, and Ola Electric, StoreDot is on track to enable a seamless, anxiety-free, and strategically secure EV driving experience.

