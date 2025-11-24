StoreDot Dominates 2025: Secures Global Manufacturing, Achieves Certification, and Validates Technology with Major OEMs

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO Polestar 5 XFC StoreDot Cylindrical Cells

Unprecedented year of commercial and technical milestones fortifies StoreDot’s position as the leading provider of XFC battery solutions for the EV mass market.

2025 has been the most transformative year. We have effectively built the bridge from innovation to industrialization. The question is no longer if XFC will happen, but how quickly we can deploy it.” — Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO

HERZELYIA, ISRAEL, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the pioneer of silicon-dominant extreme fast charging ( XFC battery technology, today announced a comprehensive summary of its 2025 achievements. This pivotal year has seen the company transition from R&D leadership to commercial readiness, securing key manufacturing partnerships across North America and Asia, achieving critical safety certifications, and receiving validation from seven global automotive OEMs.These milestones collectively fortify StoreDot’s path to mass production, positioning the company as the de facto standard for eliminating range anxiety in the next generation of electric vehicles.* 2025: The Year of Commercial ValidationStoreDot’s strategic roadmap for 2025 focused on three pillars: Global Validation, Supply Chain Fortification, and Production Readiness.1. Global OEM Validation & Real-World ProofIn a landmark achievement announced earlier this month, StoreDot confirmed that its XFC technology has been validated by seven global OEMs. This validation follows rigorous testing programs that verified the battery's ability to deliver consistent extreme fast charging without compromising cycle life or safety.• Polestar 5 Demonstration: Building on the success of earlier prototypes, StoreDot and Polestar successfully demonstrated a 10-to-80% charge in just 10 minutes in a fully driveable Polestar 5 prototype. This real-world demo proved the "drop-in" readiness of XFC cells for high-performance EV architectures.2. Strategic Manufacturing Partnerships (The "Glocal" Strategy)To de-risk the supply chain and meet local content requirements (such as the US IRA), StoreDot solidified its "Glocal" manufacturing strategy in 2025 with major agreements:• North America: StoreDot announced a strategic partnership with Flex|N|Gate to produce XFC battery cells at a pilot factory in Windsor, Ontario. This partnership is crucial for supplying the North American market and aligns with US-centric supply chain initiatives.• Asia: In March, StoreDot secured Kumyang as a key production partner in South Korea. Kumyang will license StoreDot’s technology to manufacture 4695 cylindrical cells, ensuring high-volume capacity for Asian and global customers.3. Critical Safety & IP MilestonesCommercialization requires not just speed, but certified safety and robust intellectual property protection:• UN 38.3 Certification: In November, StoreDot’s "100-in-5" XFC cylindrical 46xx cells achieved UN 38.3 safety certification. This critical regulatory milestone confirms that the cells meet international standards for transport safety, allowing for the shipment of mass-produced cells to global partners.• XFC Shield™ Patents: Earlier this year, the company unveiled its "XFC Shield" patent family, a comprehensive IP portfolio covering its silicon-dominant anode, proprietary electrolytes, and cell architecture. This "IP Fortress" protects StoreDot’s innovations and secures its commercial advantage against competitors.* Fortifying Positioning for 2026 CommercializationThese 2025 achievements have created a fortified launchpad for StoreDot’s commercial programs:1. De-Risked Commercialization: By securing production partners like EVE Energy, Kumyang, JR Energy, and Flex|N|Gate, StoreDot has moved beyond the "lab" phase to a scalable "fab-lite" model, ensuring it can meet OEM volume demands without the capital intensity of building its own gigafactories.2. Market Readiness: The UN 38.3 certification and OEM validations signal to the industry that XFC is no longer an "emerging" technology but a production-ready component for 2027 vehicle lineups.3. Competitive Moat: The "XFC Shield" patents and exclusive manufacturing licenses create a high barrier to entry for competitors, securing StoreDot’s leadership in the silicon-dominant battery sector.About StoreDot:StoreDot is the pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, enabling EVs to charge in under 10 minutes.

