Integrated Marine Automation System Market to Reach USD $7.23 Billion by 2029 at 8% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Integrated Marine Automation System Market?

Over the past few years, the integrated marine automation system market has seen substantial growth. The automation system market size is expected to increase from $5.02 billion in 2024 to $5.32 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as enhanced government backing, expansion in tourism sector, escalated demand for cruise vessels, and an upswing in naval ships.

The market size of the integrated marine automation system is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a value of $7.23 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors like escalating government backing, burgeoning tourism industry, rising demand for cruise and naval ships, contribute to the growth in the forecast period. Technological progress facilitating the creation of novel products, product innovations in software testing automation, the use of scriptless test automation to mitigate execution time, test automation to minimize defect risks in software applications, and the application of artificial intelligence in testing for enhanced user experience are significant trends projected for the forecast period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Integrated Marine Automation System Global Market Growth?

The boost in tourism is predicted to fuel the expansion of the integrated marine automation system market. Cruise ships, often integral to the tourism sector, are used to ferry passengers to a variety of locations. As tourism grows, the demand for these cruise vessels surges. These vessels are generally furnished with sophisticated automation systems to improve passenger comfort, maximize fuel efficiency, and safeguard their wellbeing. For example, as the Brazilian government stated in February 2024, in 2023, Brazil's tourism sector generated a record-breaking revenue of $6.9 billion from foreign visitors, marking a 41% surge from the $4.9 billion income in 2022. As a result, the escalating tourism industry fuels the growth of the integrated marine automation system market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Integrated Marine Automation System Market?

Major players in the Integrated Marine Automation System include:

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• Siemens Energy

• Emerson Electric Co

• ABB Ltd.

• Wartsila Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Ingeteam

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

• Consilium AB

What Are The Top Trends In The Integrated Marine Automation System Industry?

Within the integrated marine automation system domain, leading corporations are enhancing their market presence through product advancements and the creation of innovative solutions. For instance, Kongsberg Maritime, a Norwegian tech pioneer devoted to advancing a more ecological future for marine bodies, introduced the K-Chief marine automation system in June 2023. This comprehensive marine automation system bundles innovation, safety, and efficiency into one package. Its configuration capabilities range from 16 to 20,000 channels, catering to the specific requirements of shipyards and ship proprietors. Its modular structure is founded on standard modules, enabling its application in a plethora of areas from simple alarm systems to complexly integrated alarm and monitoring systems. These also include advanced process control and power management, thereby bolstering overall performance.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Report?

The integrated marine automation systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ship Type: Commercial, Defense, Unmanned

2) By System: Power Management System, Vessel Management System, Process Control System, Safety System

3) By Autonomy: Partial Automation, Remotely-Operated, Autonomous

4) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial: Cargo Ships, Tankers, Passenger Ships, Fishing Vessels

2) By Defense: Naval Ships, Submarines, Coast Guard Vessels

3) By Unmanned: Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Autonomous Cargo Vessels

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Integrated Marine Automation System Industry?

In 2024, Europe led the market for integrated marine automation systems and is projected to experience growth. The market report for integrated marine automation systems includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

