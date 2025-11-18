The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Cars Market CAGR to be at 11.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $2022.51 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Expected to grow to $2022.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Autonomous Cars Market?

The market size for autonomous cars has seen rapid expansion in the preceding years. It is anticipated to swell from $1176.95 billion in 2024 to $1304.49 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors contributing to the growth observed in the historic period encompass the emergence of expanding markets, high uptake of connected cars, growing appeal for driverless vehicles, a surge in vehicle theft incidents, and an intensified concentration on road safety.

The market size of autonomous vehicles is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with an estimated value of $2022.51 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as enhanced funding for research and development of self-driving vehicles, supportive governmental initiatives, increased demand for electric vehicles, heightened consciousness about vehicle safety, and expanding urbanization. Future trends during this forecast phase involve investment in artificial intelligence (AI), joint efforts with telecom providers to establish 5G network infrastructure for seamless operations of autonomous cars, investment in cybersecurity software to safeguard these vehicles from hackers, building partnerships with taxi services to amplify revenue with distinctive services, integrating advanced vision solutions for superior direction and object recognition in cars, employing augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, and emphasis on pre-collision assistance and pedestrian detection technology.

Download a free sample of the autonomous cars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3975&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Autonomous Cars Market?

The increase in smart city development is a crucial factor propelling the growth of the autonomous car market. Autonomous electric vehicles contribute to a decrease in air pollution within these advanced cities, assisting in the fight against climate change. Utilizing self-driving automobiles has the potential to reduce traffic accidents by 90%, immensely boosting roadway safety. Numerous countries, including Mexico, Canada, and the United States, are implementing digital infrastructure to foster intercommunication between vehicles and networks, gathering vital data, alleviating traffic jam issues, and enhancing road safety. Hence, it is anticipated that the escalating growth in smart city development will propel the autonomous cars market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Autonomous Cars Market?

Major players in the Autonomous Cars include:

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen AG

• The Mercedes-Benz Group AG

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• BMW AG

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

• Volvo Car Group

• Tesla Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Autonomous Cars Market?

Fully autonomous cars have emerged as a leading trend in the self-driving car market. These vehicles are equipped to handle all driving operations under any conditions. They are being engineered for use as Robo-taxis, including models like Waymo, and others. Over time, advancements in technology will allow these autonomous vehicles to integrate into the U.S. transportation system, enhancing six stages of driver assistance throughout the forecast period, from zero automation (which still necessitates an active driver) to full automation (where the car operates independently without a human driver). For example, by May 2024, the Renault Group, based in France, is planning to launch Level 4 autonomous public transport vehicles. These shuttles will operate autonomously within designated zones, smoothly incorporating into existing public transport systems. Utilizing cutting-edge AI, high-resolution mapping, and sensor technologies, these vehicles will independently navigate intricate surroundings, focusing on safety and reliability. This project is designed to enhance urban mobility and may also serve purposes such as cargo transportation and emergency medical services.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Cars Market Report?

The autonomous carsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Automation Level: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5

2) By Product Type: Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully-Autonomous Vehicles

3) By Application: Civil, Robo Taxi, Offline Taxis, Ride Hail And Ride Sharing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Semi-Autonomous Vehicles: Level 1 (Driver Assistance), Level 2 (Partial Automation), Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

2) By Fully-Autonomous Vehicles: Level 4 (High Automation), Level 5 (Full Automation)

View the full autonomous cars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-cars-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Autonomous Cars Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the market for autonomous cars, followed by Western Europe. All regions analyzed in the report on the autonomous car market included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Autonomous Cars Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Iot Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-testing-global-market-report

Motor Vehicle Electrical And Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-electrical-and-electronic-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.