Commercial Vehicle Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Commercial Vehicle Market?

The size of the commercial vehicle market has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $979.76 billion in 2024 to $1052.31 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors that contributed to the growth during the historical period include expansion of global trade, development of infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial activities, governmental rules, and the transportation of consumer goods.

The market size of commercial vehicles is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years, reaching up to $1431.47 billion by 2029, with an 8.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The predicted growth over the forecast period is due to boosts from e-commerce logistics, last-mile delivery solutions, eco-friendly approaches in logistics, and improved efficiency of supply chains. The future trends to be noted include telematics incorporation for effective fleet management, the introduction of sophisticated safety systems, customization as per industry requirements, focus on aerodynamics for fuel savings, and the evolution of autonomous driving technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Commercial Vehicle Global Market Growth?

The progression in technology is predicted to consistently stimulate market expansion during the forecast timeframe. In the past decade, the commercial vehicle industry has witnessed numerous tech advances, and this pattern is anticipated to amplify. For example, the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organization headquartered in France, reported in 2022, about 66,000 electric buses and 60,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks were globally purchased, contributing to roughly 4.5% of total bus sales and 1.2% of truck sales worldwide. Sales of electric buses and trucks, which began ascending in 2021, maintained their growth trajectory in 2022. These technologic updations are projected to propel the commercial vehicle market throughout the forecast period.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Commercial Vehicle Market?

Major players in the Commercial Vehicle include:

• Volkswagen AG

• Toyota Motor Corp.

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

• Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.

• Kia Motors Corp.

• BYD Motors Inc.

• Volvo AB

• TRATON GROUP

What Are The Top Trends In The Commercial Vehicle Industry?

Leading commercial vehicle producers are channeling resources into autonomous car technologies with the aim to alleviate traffic congestion, avoid accidents, and conserve fuel. Autonomous commercial vehicles have the capability to perceive their surroundings and maneuver around areas with no human intervention, employing radar, GPS, and computer vision technologies. As this technology edges closer to becoming a reality, a slew of firms are speculated to take part in the creation and design of autonomous vehicles. Corporate giants like UPS and Amazon are currently conducting trials on these autonomous commercial vehicles to enhance their operational effectiveness and cut down on expenses.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Commercial Vehicle Market Report?

The commercial vehiclemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses And Coaches

2) By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Other Fuel Types

3) By Application: Mining And Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation, Other Applications

4) By Propulsion Type: IC Engine, Electric Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Light Commercial Vehicle: Vans, Pickup Trucks, Minibuses

2) By Heavy Trucks: Dump Trucks, Flatbed Trucks, Tanker Trucks, Refrigerated Trucks

3) By Buses And Coaches: City Buses, Intercity Buses, School Buses, Luxury Coaches

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Commercial Vehicle Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the commercial vehicle market. Coming in second was Asia-Pacific. The report on the commercial vehicle market examined various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

