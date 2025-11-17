President Cyril Ramaphosa attends official opening ceremony of Platreef Mine, 18 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, attend the official opening ceremony of the Platreef Mine in Mokopane, Limpopo Province.

This landmark event represents a significant B20 success story, showcasing tangible foreign direct investment and industrial advancement in South Africa.

The event is also strategically scheduled to align with the nation’s broader economic diplomacy just ahead of the Qatari Investment Summit and G20 Summit.

Key milestones to be celebrated include:

The ceremonial delivery of the first platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, and gold concentrate.

A celebration of the project's profound impact on local economy, including substantial job creation and the growth of local businesses.

Recognition of the vital partnerships with local communities and stakeholders.

The acknowledgement of the official opening of the Masodi Wastewater Treatment Works,

underscoring Platreef’s commitment to responsible water stewardship.

Media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Time: 8h00 – 11h30

Location: Ivanplats Mine Site, Farm Turfspruit 241 KR, Mokopane, Limpopo Province

Members of the media wishing to cover the ceremony should send their details to Mmasaku Mohale, Senior Manager: Government Relations & Communications: mmasakum@ivanplats.com or +27 71 865-3847.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za