Buses And Coaches Market Size Worth $21.61 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Buses And Coaches Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a consistent increase in the market size of buses and coaches. The market, which was valued at $16.87 billion in 2024, is forecasted to expand to $17.55 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors such as the growth of emerging markets, a low-interest rate scenario, swift urbanization, and advancements in technology across the market have played a significant role in the overall growth noted in the historical period.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the buses and coaches market size in the upcoming years. Reaching an estimated value of $21.61 billion in 2029, it's projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The anticipated growth over the forecast period can be linked to the focus on reducing carbon emissions, increased demand for mini-buses and coaches, along with supportive government policies. Emerging trends over this period are expected to be centered around vehicle electrification for improved energy efficiency, integration of autonomous technology, introduction of predictive maintenance in vehicles to minimize breakdowns, usage of 3D printing technology for betterment of the manufacturing process, and investments in hybrid drive systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Buses And Coaches Market?

The bus and coach market is anticipated to expand in the coming years due to the surge in bus travel demand. Red Bus Creators state that the bus sector in India is witnessing an amazing annual growth rate of 30–40%. The Redbus firm has seen a tremendous annual growth of 80% in India alone. Hence, the increasing demand for buses fosters the development of the bus and coach market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Buses And Coaches Market?

Major players in the Buses And Coaches include:

• Mercedes-Benz Group AG

• Volkswagen AG

• CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (IVECO subsidiary of CNH Industrial)

• YUTONG

• Volvo

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry

• Ashok Leyland

• Zhongtong Bus

• ANKAI

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Buses And Coaches Market In The Future?

Leading firms within the bus and coach sector are prioritizing the development of innovative technological solutions like electromobility platforms to boost sustainability, lower emissions, and improve operational efficiency in public transport systems. The term electromobility platform denotes a full-scale system that merges electric vehicles (EVs) with supporting technologies, such as charging infrastructure, energy control systems, and software solutions. The goal of this platform is to foster the adoption of electric transport via optimization of performance, enhancing user interaction, and advocating for environmentally friendly mobility solutions. For instance, in March 2024, AB Volvo, a company that is based in Sweden and provides financial services, rolled out the BZR Electric with the aim of improving electric bus offerings for city, intercity, and commuter usage. This development includes a modular energy storage system that enables custom-made battery configurations to suit varied operational requirements, thus bettering efficiency and the capacity to accommodate passengers. Furthermore, the design incorporates superior active safety systems that prioritize the safety of vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians, surpassing EU safety standards with features such as a warning system for collisions that can also detect vehicles and pedestrians.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Buses And Coaches Market Share?

The buses and coachesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fuel Type: Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, Other Fuel Types

2) By Body Built: Fully Built, Customizable

3) By Application: General Transit, Personal And Recreational, Tourist, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Diesel: Standard Diesel Buses, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Buses, Biodiesel Buses

2) By Electric: Battery Electric Buses (BEBs), Trolleybuses, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses

3) By Hybrid: Parallel Hybrid Buses, Series Hybrid Buses, Plug-in Hybrid Buses

4) By Other Fuel Types: Propane Buses, Ethanol Buses, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Buses

What Are The Regional Trends In The Buses And Coaches Market?

In 2024, North America held the lead as the largest player in the buses and coaches market. Following closely behind was Asia-Pacific, earning the title of the second largest region in this global market. The report on the buses and coaches market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

