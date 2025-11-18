Express Delivery Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $494.5 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the express delivery market size. The projection is an expansion from $324.79 billion in 2024 to $349.01 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth experienced in the past period can be traced back to factors such as customer expectations and quality of service, improvement in the supply chain, competitive dynamics in the market, service diversification, innovations in the last delivery mile, and changes in consumer behavior.

In the coming years, the express delivery market is projected to witness robust growth, reaching a value of $494.5 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This expansion during the forecast period can be credited to numerous factors such as the ongoing growth of e-commerce, innovations in last-mile delivery options, the surge in demand for same-day and instant delivery, and the emphasis on eco-friendly practices. Major emerging trends during this period include an intensely competitive market scenario, evolving consumer tastes, globalization, cross-border commerce, ecological awareness, and increasing urbanization and population density.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Express Delivery Market?

The remarkable expansion of the e-commerce sector is a major factor enhancing the development of the express delivery market. E-commerce involves the internet-based buying and selling of products and services. The application of express delivery within e-commerce enables an improvement in both the quality and speed of deliveries. For example, the India Brand Equity Foundation has predicted that by 2024, India's e-commerce sector will reach a value of USD 111 billion and will escalate to USD 200 billion by 2026. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Commerce reports that e-commerce sales in the U.S. surged to $265.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an upsurge of 9.1% from the third quarter of 2021. Thus, the extraordinary rise of the e-commerce sector is anticipated to drive the express delivery market's growth in the future.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Express Delivery Market?

The surge in technological innovations has become a significant pattern observed in the express delivery market. Primary corporations involved in express delivery are concentrating on incorporating cutting-edge technologies to fortify their market stance. As an example, in April 2022, EyeMyEye, a company in India specializing in Eyewear, initiated a novel express delivery service for prescription eyeglasses and UV-protected sunglasses.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Express Delivery Market Growth

The express deliverymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Online, Offline

2) By Business Model: B2B, B2C, C2C

3) By Destination: Domestic, International

4) By End User: Services, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Construction, And Utilities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Online: E-Commerce Delivery Services, Same-Day Delivery Options, Mobile App-Based Delivery Services

2) By Offline: In-Store Pickup Services, Traditional Courier Services, Scheduled Delivery Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Express Delivery Market By 2025?

In 2024, the express delivery market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The fastest anticipated growth is, however, projected for North America in the upcoming period. The market report for express delivery covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

