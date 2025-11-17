STMicroelectronics reveals new NB-IoT modules and enhanced development ecosystem for cellular connectivity

ST new NB-IoT modules and ecosystem

New versions of utility-proven ST87M01 modules embedding optional geolocation capabilities

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics has introduced two new ST87M01 NB-IoT wireless modules and revealed an enhanced development ecosystem designed to facilitate the creation of smart IoT solutions with narrowband cellular connectivity. Typical applications include smart logistics, environmental monitoring, smart lighting, smart parking, industrial condition monitoring, livestock and pet tracking, alarms, and remote healthcare.

Existing modules in the ST87M01 family are already installed in smart meters deployed throughout Europe, helping utilities capture real-time granular data to meet environmental and operational goals. “We are now taking the next step to make our module technology and fully owned, resilient supply chain accessible across a wider variety of markets and environments. This all-in-one solution combines industry-leading compactness and ultra-low power consumption with reliability and security, enabling scalable and secure IoT deployments,” said Domenico Arrigo, General Manager, Application Specific Analog Product Division, STMicroelectronics.

The two new modules include the ST87M01-1001, supporting NB-IoT narrowband cellular data connectivity, and the ST87M01-1301 which adds GNSS and Wi-Fi positioning capabilities for outdoor and indoor geolocation. The EVKITST87M01-2 evaluation kit is a comprehensive development platform with a ready-to use Conexa IoT SIM card and two SMA antennas, for prototyping and testing NB-IoT connectivity in real-world applications. ST’s expanded ecosystem also includes the “Easy-Connect” software library and design examples.

ST’s “Easy-Connect” library helps developers to quickly communicate with the module, configure and exercise the NB-IoT, GNSS, and Wi-Fi functionalities, and exchange data with the cellular network, over a C-like, totally hardware agnostic, and OS independent platform. The IoT SIM card provides 50MB of data, valid for 6 months after user activation, through the Conexa network. Operated by ST Authorized Partner Wireless Logic, Conexa supports NB-IoT connectivity across many international markets, with this SIM specifically configured for use in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

“Wireless Logic's cellular connectivity, included free of charge with ST's latest NB-loT module evaluation kits, provides the easiest and fastest way to connect and develop prototypes," commented John Dillon, Product and Marketing Managing Director, Wireless Logic. "Our Conexa IoT network and management platforms provide extensive geographical coverage and ensure resilient and future-proof NB-loT connectivity."

To accelerate completion of deployment-ready solutions, customers can optionally leverage support from specialized ST Authorized Partners such as Ignion and DAOS.

The Virtual Antenna™ technology from Ignion, alongside its seven different antenna components and Oxion AI-powered integration platform of RF projects, helps customers select and design-in the right Virtual Antenna® chip to meet size, performance, and bill-of-materials constraints. Using Oxion’s antenna integration platform, ST87M01 developers can trial shortlisted antennas, apply best practices, and quickly iterate their designs to fine-tune performance.

Jaap Groot, CEO of Ignion, said, “Our Virtual Antenna® and Oxion™ AI-powered platform solutions make RF design simpler, faster, and more predictable, giving engineers confidence and control throughout development. Working closely with ST, we’ve brought this capability to the new ST87M01 modules, reflecting our shared commitment to deliver integrated, ready-to-scale wireless solutions that help customers save time and focus on what matters most: innovation.”

DAOS can optionally support ST customers throughout system development, from hardware and software design to production, accelerating time-to-market and unlocking the potential of the ST87M01 module in IoT projects. Their knowhow streamlines integration and optimizes performance, enabling faster delivery of reliable solutions across a broad range of applications.

“We have been collaborating with ST for several years, developing innovative solutions in metering and asset tracking,” stated Andrea Lombardo, CEO of DAOS. “We are proud to support ST’s customers with our in-depth expertise and commitment to deliver reliable IoT technologies.”

ST will present the ST87M01-1001 and ST87M01-1301 at Enlit Europe 2025 in Bilbao, Spain, November 18-20, in four demonstrations to be shown on the booth (1.B90):

- Utility-grade connected water meter

- Smart street lighting with integrated MEMS sensors for real-time status monitoring

- Asset tracking with GNSS and Wi-Fi positioning

- ST87M01 module with ST4SIM-300 eSIM for secure and flexible connectivity



