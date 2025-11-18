Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid Vial Market Size Worth $3.32 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vial Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of the temperature-stable messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vial has experienced substantial growth. It is foreseen to flourish from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $2.01 billion in 2025, having a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The historical growth can be credited to the rising demand for cold chain logistics, the escalating adoption of mRNA vaccines, an increase in government funding for vaccine storage, expansion of worldwide vaccination initiatives, and a surge in clinical trials for infectious diseases.

In the coming years, the market size of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vials that remain stable at various temperatures is projected to experience a significant surge. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach $3.33 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include the rising demand for formulations that can withstand a range of temperatures, heightened focus on cutting down the costs of the cold chain, widening use of mRNA in the field of oncology, the scaling-up of worldwide immunization drives, and an increase in investment in the field of biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D). The identified trends for the forecasted period encompass advancements in formulation science technology, innovations that eliminate the need for cold chain delivery, progress in lyophilized mRNA vials, research and advancement in stability testing, and the digitization of supply chain monitoring.

What Are The Factors Driving The Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vial Market?

The growth of the temperature-stable messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vial market is predicted to be propelled by the escalating participation in global vaccinations. Vaccines are substances that stimulate the body's immune response, building up protection against specific diseases. The expansion of worldwide vaccine participation is fueled by international collaboration. Countries are coordinating their efforts, ensuring broad access and fair distribution of vaccines. Temperature-stable mRNA vials aid global vaccination by simplifying storage, transportation, and distribution in diverse regions without needing intricate cold chain systems. This ensures broader availability and consistent immunization coverage across the world. For instance, Gavi, a US-based international organization that supplies vaccines to children in developing nations, reported that DTP3 vaccine coverage in Gavi-backed lower-income nations rose to 82% in October 2025, increasing from 80% in 2023. This signifies it is nearing pre-pandemic levels. Thus, escalating global vaccination participation is propelling the growth of the temperature-stable messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vial market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vial Market?

Major players in the Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vial Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

• CureVac AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Lonza Group AG

• Gerresheimer AG

• Stevanato Group

• Schott AG

• CSafe Global

• Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

• TTP Group

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vial Market?

Leading firms in the temperature-stable messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vial market are strategizing to drive manufacturing efficiency, grow global production ability and widen accessibility of vaccines in countries with lower to middle income levels. They're doing this through innovative strategies including technology transfer models. These models provide a platform for sharing knowledge, abilities, and manufacturing processes between companies, fostering local production and more expansive distribution. Illustrating this, SCHOTT Pharma, a pharmaceutical packaging corporation based in Germany, introduced the EVERIC freeze vials in January 2024. These vials can tolerate temperatures down to -80°C, making them perfect for containing vaccines and drugs like mRNA and gene therapy treatments, often used for infectious diseases, cancer, and disorders of the central nervous system. The sturdy design of these vials minimizes breakage risks, ensuring life-saving medicines are not lost and expensive delays are avoided.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vial Market Share?

The temperature-stable messenger ribonucleic acid (mrna) vialmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Lipid Nanoparticle Formulations, Polymer-Based Formulations, Lyophilized Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vials, Others Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Others Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Vaccines, Therapeutics, Research, Others Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Others End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Lipid Nanoparticle Formulations: Cationic Lipid Nanoparticles, Ionizable Lipid Nanoparticles, Neutral Lipid Nanoparticles

2) By Polymer-Based Formulations: Polyethylene Glycol-Based Formulations, Polymeric Micelles, Dendrimer-Based Formulations

3) By Lyophilized Messenger Ribonucleic Acid Vials: Single-Dose Vials, Multi-Dose Vials

4) By Others Product Types: Peptide-Based Formulations, Protein-Based Formulations, Hybrid Formulations

View the full temperature-stable messenger ribonucleic acid (mrna) vial market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temperature-stable messenger-ribonucleic-acid-mrna vial-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vial Market?

The Temperature-Stable Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vial Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region for the specified year, and it predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming span. The report covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa for this market.

