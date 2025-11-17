Water and Sanitation urges community members to stay away from water courses amidst heavy rainfall

The Department of Water and Sanitation issues a stern warning to members of the public to refrain from water courses like rivers, streams and dams during the continuous heavy rains, particularly in Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces, and other parts of the country, where rains have been persistent.

In Gauteng province, most areas have been affected by flash floods due to the current heavy rainfall, and the residents are advised to stay indoors and not to walk, drive or even cross bridges at places with high water levels or heavy water current.

As the rainfall continues, most of the dams will also experience high volumes and the public is also urged to avoid being close to the dams and areas of water.

Members of the public should also refrain from engaging in recreational activities such as swimming or fishing in areas with strong moving currents in the water, and those who are practicing religious activities in rivers, like baptism are also encouraged to exercise extreme caution and should refrain from areas with strong currents.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces this weekend and as part of its pre-emptive planning, the Department has started to implement dam releases according to its safety protocols.

In line with its flood management plan, the Department of Water and Sanitation has increased water outflows at the Vaal and Bloemhof dams. The water outflow at the Vaal Dam has been increased from 17 to 60 mᵌ/s this morning, and it has been increased from 60 to 120 mᵌ/s at Bloemhof Dam.

Both the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams have respectively recorded 104.07% and 98.88% this morning.

The outflows are necessary to manage the river systems for the potential increases in inflows into the catchment, due to continuous rainfall but it should be noted that while the outflows are significant, they will not cause the river to overtop the banks.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will continue to actively monitor the inflow water levels at both Vaal and Bloemhof Dams to ensure that necessary precautions are in place in line with dam safety standards and hydrological monitoring systems, to safeguard and maintain the integrity of the water resource infrastructures, as well as to reduce flood conditions while keeping the dam at full capacity.

Water is a very powerful force, and it cannot be taken lightly. Water safety is very important to both young and old during severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

E-mail: MathebulaM@dws.gov.za

