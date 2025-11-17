Shaping Saudi Arabia’s Digital Workforce: HR Tech Saudi Summit Success Sets the Stage

9th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit 2025 concluded successfully on 3–4 November 2025 at voco Riyadh by IHG, reaffirming its status as the Kingdom’s premier platform for advancing human capital transformation in alignment with Vision 2030.Bringing together top HR leaders, innovators, and policymakers, the Summit offered two days of strategic dialogue, case study showcases, debates, and hackathons — creating a powerful forum for exploring how technology and human potential intersect to redefine the future of work in Saudi Arabia.Among the prominent figures who took the stage was Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, Deputy Director General of Leadership and Partnership at the Institute of Public Administration and key Advisory Board Member, who shared: “HR Tech Saudi is more than a conference; it is a strategic forum where senior leaders gain real insights into how transformation is happening on the ground. It also provides a direct line of sight into the future of HR technologies, from people analytics to AI-driven platforms, and how these solutions can be leveraged to create efficiency and adaptability at scale.”Dr. Hafiz also addressed the current challenges in Saudi Arabia’s HR landscape: “The most pressing challenge is the skills gap. AI-powered learning platforms, adaptive training modules, and predictive analytics play a vital role in ensuring that reskilling is both proactive and scalable. Another challenge is organizational adaptability… Technology supports this by creating transparent communication channels, using data to measure engagement and sentiment, and offering collaboration tools that keep employees connected and empowered.”Alhijab Alhazmi, Assistant Deputy Minister for HR Planning and Development at the Ministry of Education, and a key Advisory Board Member, emphasized the platform’s strategic importance: “HR Tech Saudi is an essential platform for senior leaders to connect, exchange strategic perspectives, and explore innovative solutions. It blends global expertise with Saudi priorities, enabling actionable strategies that strengthen workforce capabilities and align with Vision 2030 ambitions.”This year’s edition also drew interest from across the GCC, with Emad Al Ablani, Group CHRO of the National Bank of Kuwait, sharing a regional perspective: “The real value is in blending digital with human-centred design to drive engagement and culture. Engaging Generation Z requires more than new tools or trendy perks. They want purpose, speed, and flexibility — and they expect seamless digital experiences.”Ahmed Humedi, General Manager of Skills Planning at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, highlighted the collaborative nature of the event: “Technology can play a vital role in broadening access to opportunities by reducing biases in recruitment, supporting flexible work arrangements, and providing inclusive digital learning experiences.”A highlight of the Summit was the opening keynote by Nabeela Elsayed, one of Marshall Goldsmith’s Top 100 Executive Coaches and WXN’s 100 Most Powerful Women, who shared actionable insights on guiding organizations through AI transformation, embedding human sustainability in work design, and reimagining HR as a driver of business outcomes.The event also hosted interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and thought-provoking discussions addressing the future of people analytics, adaptive learning platforms, and AI-enabled workforce planning — giving delegates a clear roadmap to implement technology-led HR strategies within their organizations.Among the distinguished sponsors, Mueen Human Resources Company and Odoo stood out as our Gold Sponsors. Odoo showcased its integrated HR, ERP, and business management platform designed to empower Saudi enterprises through localized, AI-enabled solutions. Rachit Goel, Head of Sales at Odoo, shared:“We demonstrated how Odoo seamlessly integrates the entire employee journey — from recruitment (HR) to financial compensation (Payroll) to project tracking (ERP) — all within one single platform. This holistic view, supported by localized Generative AI for smart automation, is the future of strategic HR planning, allowing Saudi enterprises to scale rapidly while maintaining efficiency and compliance.”Sidh NC, Director of QnA International, the organizer of the event, remarked: “As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 journey, the HR Tech Saudi Summit stands as a catalyst for transformation — uniting policy, technology, and leadership to shape a future where people and innovation thrive together. This platform is not just about discussing change but driving it across the Kingdom and beyond.”The 9th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit 2025 in partnership with Platinum sponsor Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited, successfully addressed emerging trends such as AI and people analytics for smarter workforce planning, personalized learning pathways, and the integration of HR systems that align with Saudi regulations and culture. By centring technology around people, the event showcased how digital progress can strengthen — not replace — human in the Future of work.About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Indonesia and Italy.

