Newgen to Power the Next Leap of AI-led Financial Intelligence in Indonesia at WFIS 2025

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indonesia’s financial sector is on the cusp of a breakthrough where agility, trust, and automation are no longer aspirations but imperatives. As banks and insurers accelerate their digital reinvention journeys, the nation’s financial landscape is rapidly pivoting toward AI-first decisioning to meet growing customer demands, regulatory expectations, and the need for instant, data-driven trust.At the forefront of this transformation stands Newgen Software , the Platinum Sponsor at the upcoming World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) 2025 - Indonesia , set to take place on 25 - 26 November at Raffles Jakarta.A global leader in digital transformation and intelligent automation, Newgen will take centre stage to unveil how AI-powered credit decisioning and insurance automation are redefining speed, transparency, and resilience across financial ecosystems.Expressing his views on the upcoming edition, Varun Goswami (VP & Global Head of Product and AI, Newgen Software) stated, “At Newgen, we believe trusted decisions are the real engine of enterprise growth. At WFIS, I am excited to share how our agentic credit decisioning engine and intelligent insurance journeys utilize AI, enabling faster, clearer, and more consistent loan approvals and claims settlements. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders on building decision systems that scale with both growth and governance.”Under the theme “Driving Speed and Trust with AI in Credit Decisioning and Insurance Automation,” Newgen will delve into how AI-first institutions across Asia are embedding intelligence into every layer of decision-making, from credit approvals and risk assessment to underwriting and claims management.With Indonesia’s digital economy projected to surpass $130 billion in 2025, and fintech innovation becoming a national growth engine, the timing couldn’t be more crucial. Financial institutions are under pressure to deliver faster approvals, smarter risk decisions, and seamless customer experiences, all the while maintaining compliance and transparency.Backed by decades of innovation and proven success across 70+ countries, Newgen’s AI-driven platforms empower banks and insurers to:• Enable real-time, fair, and explainable credit decisions.• Accelerate insurance onboarding, underwriting, and claims automation.• Ensure compliance and audit readiness with intelligent process controls.• Reduce operational costs while boosting customer satisfaction.From transforming lending journeys for Indonesia’s leading banks to automating claim workflows for regional insurers, Newgen’s impact is tangible and transformative, enabling institutions to move from fragmented systems to unified, intelligent ecosystems.The upcoming edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) is once again anticipated to serve as a premier meeting ground for C-suite leaders, regulators, and technology innovators to shape the future of the country’s financial ecosystem. With Newgen at the forefront, the event will spotlight how AI can drive both speed and trust that are undeniably the two pillars of a resilient digital economy.As Indonesia continues its journey toward becoming a digital powerhouse, WFIS 2025 will empower 600+ technology and business heads from the leading banks, insurance companies & microfinance institutions across the country to bridge critical technology gaps in their organisations.The 2-day event will shed light on an extensive range of topics including but not limited to ‘Revolutionizing Banking with Generative AI’, ‘Biometrics vs Deepfakes’, ‘Open Banking as a Catalyst for Seamless Financial Experiences’, ‘Mobile Banking for the Unbanked and Underserved Segments’, ‘Next-Gen AML for a Borderless Economy’ and ‘The Future of Insurtech’.For more information about the event, log on to:About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

