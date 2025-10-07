The Kingdom’s Smart Data & AI Summit Emerges as the Powerhouse of Groundbreaking Data-Driven Dialogue

SAUDI ARABIA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradepass , a leading organizer of high-profile business events, received a warm welcome in Saudi Arabia while hosting the second edition of the 2-day Smart Data & AI Summit at the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh on 27 - 28 August 2025.The nation’s foremost Data & AI Event hosted 500+ industry professionals from across sectors – CDOs, CIOs, Directors of AI & ML, senior leaders from renowned public sector organisations and many others.The Kingdom’s biggest data management community, the Data Management Association ( DAMA Saudi Arabia ) took the bold initiative as the platform’s Supporting Partner and further reinforced its vision of powering a robust data management ecosystem in the holy nation.The conference jumped into live action with a very compelling session by Kamaludeen Mohamed (Director - BI and AI, Tawakkalna, Saudi Data and AI Authority) who addressed the grand audience on the paramount role of crafting advanced data architecture for organizational adaptability. With special emphasis on aligning data sovereignty with Vision 2030, the esteemed leader laid a robust road map for future-proofing organisations in the face of change and regulatory shifts.His power-packed session was closely followed by a string of insightful dialogues via keynotes, panel discussions and fireside chats. Data analytics & AI superpowers like Dynatrace, Snowflake, Denodo, Ejada Systems, Alteryx, Kore.ai, Strategy, Protiviti, VirtualFusion and PwC took the opportune moment to disseminate the much-needed intel on the most pressing industry topics.The conference buzz carried through into the networking break and exhibitor lounge, where attendees explored an extensive range of solutions including but not limited to Data Engineering, Predictive Analytics, Advanced Analytics, Data Warehousing and AI Lifecycle Management. All in all, the exhibition lounge buzzed with focused conversations, powerful handshakes, and a flurry of business card exchanges, setting the stage for meaningful connections and game-changing collaborations.The final day maintained the same energy and depth of discussion, with panels diving into deeper technical and strategic aspects of data transformation. Sessions covered AI ethics, cloud architecture, data fabric implementation, and the evolving role of data officers in the enterprise.History was made on stage when Snowflake, the global tech powerhouse, honored Red Sea Global with a prestigious award for their groundbreaking journey in innovation and excellence.Red Sea Global has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first in the Kingdom to implement agentic AI through Snowflake’s Cortex AI. This powerful collaboration has delivered a game-changing solution — seamlessly centralizing data while unlocking dynamic, real-time insights that are reshaping how teams at Red Sea Global operate. A true testament to the future of AI-driven transformation in Saudi Arabia!SDAIS witnessed many happy faces as the platform was laced with an exciting luck draw and engaging Q&A sessions.While taking active participation and sharing prevailing challenges with subject-matter experts, delegates’ experience was overwhelmingly positive – many citing the summit as a valuable platform not just for learning, but for building relationships and sparking real progress.Smart Data & AI Summit concluded with a clear message: the future of digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia relies on smarter data practices, cutting-edge architecture, and responsible AI adoption. With Vision 2030 guiding the nation’s path forward, SDAIS 2025 proved to be more than a meeting of minds – a catalyst for change.For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Zara ZafarPR & Communication Executivezaraz@tradepassglobal.com+(91) 86600 26750TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital, and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

