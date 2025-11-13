Malaysia eyes nuclear power to fuel its datacentre boom ahead of DCCI 2026

MALAYSIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when ASEAN’s powerhouses are changing gears to establish their dominance in the datacentre ecosystem, one of the top contenders, Malaysia is evaluating quite an unusual route. With the national power grid operating at full capacity amid the unprecedented surge in datacentre demand, the archipelagic nation is now exploring the potential of nuclear energy as a sustainable solution to meet its growing power needs.Further adding to the existing demand is the motivated drive by global conglomerates to establish dedicated cloud regions within Malaysia, underscoring the country’s transition as a hotbed of datacentres, cloud and AI-driven services.As per the latest reports, the country has garnered $34.6 billion in datacentre investment from industry behemoths, putting an enormous strain on the prevailing national power supply. Forecasts suggest that by 2030, the approved datacentres alone could demand up to 12.9 gigawatts of power, equivalent to nearly 60% of Peninsular Malaysia’s current peak electricity load.Acknowledging the urgency of the moment and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the Malaysian government is considering initiating a national dialogue on nuclear power to explore its viability as a stable, low-carbon solution to meet the nation’s surging energy demand.Meanwhile, arriving at the most critical juncture is the country’s very own digital infrastructure event i.e., Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure (DCCI) Expo that has always acted as a strategic knowledge exchange engine for government entities, enterprises, and solution providers.Scheduled for 12 - 13 May 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the event will assemble over 2000 senior datacentre & cloud professionals from Malaysia’s largest public and private organisations. From Hybrid Cloud Transformation, Localizing AI Infrastructure to Net-Zero Datacentres, Immersion Cooling, and many more, the platform will set the stage for the most futuristic themes.Reputed for being backed by key government authorities over the last 4 years including Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the upcoming edition has already secured the support of PLANMalaysia, the authoritative body spearheading standardized data centre development and the creator of Malaysia’s Data Centre Planning Guidelines (GPP).Another confirmed supporting partner is CyberSecurity Malaysia, which will play an integral role in amplifying the summit’s recognition and the development of its program.As Malaysia stands at the crossroads of an unprecedented digital and energy transformation, DCCI 2026 will emerge as the definitive platform shaping the nation’s next chapter of sustainable digital infrastructure. By convening thought leaders, policymakers, and global innovators under one roof, the event aims to catalyse decisive conversations and partnerships that will power Malaysia’s ascent as a regional hub for next-generation datacentres and cloud ecosystems.For more information about the event, log on to:

