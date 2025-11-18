QCT Accelerates Enterprise AI Innovations on Open Platforms Powered by Intel at Supercomputing 2025

Delivering a scalable, open AI platform with Intel technologies for enterprise AI workloads and next-gen HPC

At SC25, QCT is proud to demonstrate how our collaboration with Intel continues to push the boundaries of AI and HPC infrastructures.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is proud to unveil its latest innovations at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25), featuring a powerful lineup of Intel-based systems designed to accelerate AI and HPC workloads and leverage QCT’s open AI platform.“At SC25, QCT is proud to demonstrate how our collaboration with Intel continues to push the boundaries of AI and HPC infrastructures,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “With our optimized QuantaGrid server, Intel technologies, and networking platforms, we’re enabling enterprises to deploy scalable, open enterprise AI solutions with unprecedented efficiency.”For SC25, QCT is showcasing their QCT open AI platform, an open and flexible AI infrastructure designed to empower enterprises and research institutions to accelerate innovation in Generative AI and HPC workloads. Built on open technologies, the platform delivers a rack-level, fully integrated system combining compute, networking, and storage, providing a turnkey solution that simplifies deployment and drives faster time-to-market.QCT open AI platform supports AI/HPC convergence through a hybrid job scheduling system, orchestrating workloads seamlessly across cloud-native and bare-metal environments. Fully compatible with Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA), the platform enables organizations to deploy, fine-tune, and scale AI models across GPU and CPU infrastructures, leveraging open-source AI tools while maintaining enterprise-grade reliability and performance.At the core of QCT open AI platform is the QuantaGrid D75E-4U, a flexible server that supports the latest Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, unlocking massive parallelism and fast matrix computations to power AI training with exceptional speed and energy efficiency. For high-speed cluster connectivity, the platform adopts Ethernet and optionally integrates QuantaMesh TA064-IXM, an 800G switch, combining cost-effective, open technologies with high-performance scalability.“Intel supports open, flexible, high-performance solutions that help customers accelerate time to value,” said Anil Nanduri, VP, GTM and Product Management, AI Accelerators, at Intel. “Together with our partners, we’re helping customers build cost-efficient, scalable AI infrastructure.QCT’s demo at SC25 highlights how QCT open AI platform delivers a flexible, powerful, and fully integrated foundation, enabling enterprises to innovate faster, scale smarter, and tackle the most demanding AI and HPC workloads with confidence.Visit QCT at Booth #2335 at SC25 to experience live demos and learn how QCT and Intel are shaping the future of AI infrastructures.Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.qct.io All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

