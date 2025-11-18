QCT Demonstrates AMD Servers with their open AI Platform at Supercomputing 2025

Empowering scalable AI with AMD-powered compute and accelerated solutions for QCT’s open AI platform

By leveraging AMD’s advanced compute and accelerator technologies, our open AI platforms empower organizations to tackle the most demanding AI workloads with greater efficiency and performance.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is proud to announce its participation at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25), where it will showcase cutting-edge infrastructures designed to accelerate AI innovation. At this year’s event, QCT is exhibiting its open AI platforms. With systems powered by AMD technologies, they deliver exceptional performance, scalability, and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads.“At QCT, we are committed to driving AI innovation through powerful, scalable infrastructures,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “By leveraging AMD’s advanced compute and accelerator technologies, our open AI platforms empower organizations to tackle the most demanding AI workloads with greater efficiency and performance. SC25 is the perfect stage to showcase how QCT is enabling the future of AI.”“We’re excited about this collaboration to bring high-performance AMD Instinct™ GPUs and EPYC™ processors to QCT AI platforms,” said Travis Karr, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business at AMD. “QCT’s innovative system designs, combined with AMD technologies, delivers the scalability and efficiency needed to power today’s most demanding AI workloads.”At SC25, QCT is showcasing its QCT open AI platform, a flexible and open AI infrastructure designed to empower enterprises and research institutions to innovate faster. Built on open technologies, the platform delivers a rack-level, fully integrated system that unifies compute, networking, storage, and an open-source software stack, providing a turnkey solution that simplifies deployment and accelerates time-to-market. The platform supports AI/HPC convergence through QCT’s configured resource management and job orchestration tools across cloud-native and bare-metal environments with ease.At the heart of the platform is the QuantaGrid D75T-7U, equipped with AMD Instinct™ GPUs, delivering massive parallelism and lightning-fast matrix computations for AI training with exceptional speed and energy efficiency. For high-speed connectivity, the platform uses Ethernet and optionally integrates QuantaMesh TA064-IXM, an 800G network switch.The demo highlights how QCT open AI platform combines flexible architecture, high-performance compute, and integrated software, enabling organizations to tackle complex AI and HPC workloads with confidence and efficiency.Together, these systems form one of the many backbones of QCT’s open AI platforms, enabling researchers, enterprises, and institutions to unlock new possibilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing.Visit QCT at Booth #2335 at SC25 to experience live demos, speak with experts, and learn how AMD-powered solutions are transforming the future of AI data centers.For more information on QCT AMD Solutions visit: https://go.qct.io/amd-epyc-servers/ AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC, Instinct, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.QCT.io All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

