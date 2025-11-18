QCT Showcases NVIDIA-accelerated AI Solutions at Supercomputing 2025

Empowering HPC and AI with application-ready, liquid-cooled, and containerized solutions

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is attending Supercomputing 2025 (SC25) at the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri from November 18-20. Under the slogan “Intelligent AI Solutions to Fuel Tomorrow's Discoveries,” QCT is unveiling its QCT AI Platform on Demand (QCT AI POD), an advanced AI infrastructure designed to meet the demands of modern supercomputing and enterprise AI.“At QCT, we are committed to advancing the frontiers of data center technology,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “With our QCT AI POD, we are showcasing our dedication to delivering innovative, high-performant solutions that empower supercomputing data centers and their researchers with the accelerated computing they need for AI and HPC.”At SC25, QCT is presenting their QCT AI POD, a flagship solution enabling enterprises and research institutions to accelerate adoption of Generative AI and Agentic AI. Powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, the QCT AI POD is a rack-level, fully integrated system that seamlessly unifies compute, networking, and storage into a turnkey AI-ready infrastructure. To ease deployment, the system is pre-validated and pre-configured, helping organizations simplify the complexity of AI cluster integration and achieve faster time-to-market.QCT AI POD also delivers a comprehensive software stack, offering cluster monitoring and management tools, as well as pre-integrated software libraries, toolkits, and workspace environments. This ensures developers and IT teams can focus on building AI applications while relying on a stable, optimized infrastructure foundation.QCT’s demo highlights QCT AI POD’s diverse hardware offerings designed for a wide range of AI and HPC workloads. The QuantaGrid D75E-4U, a PCIe-based platform, supports NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, delivering versatile acceleration for AI inference, visual compute, and a range of enterprise workloads. The QuantaGrid D75H-10U, based on NVIDIA HGX B300 platform, enables the deployment of a QCT AI POD for the most demanding AI-HPC workloads; including large model training and inferencing. Featuring PCIe Gen 6 and dual 200 Gb/s NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNICs for high-speed east-west GPU communications, with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs accelerating and securing north-south data transfers, respectively, the D75H-10U minimizes the bottleneck to empower complex workloads such as multi-modal reasoning and simulation.At the rack scale, NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 unifies 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs with ultra-fast NVIDIA NVLink, providing the compute and interconnect power needed to train the world’s largest language models with unmatched efficiency and scalability.Visit QCT at Booth #2335 at SC25 to experience our live agentic AI demos that can be managed via the QCT AI POD or visit www.QCT.io About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. www.QCT.io All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

