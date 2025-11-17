Minister Siviwe Gwarube undertakes oversight visit on school infrastructure delivery and safety governance in Eastern Cape, 17 Nov

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Siviwe Gwarube, will on Monday 17 November visit Pellsrus Primary School and Humansdorp Senior Secondary School in the Kouga Local Municipality, Eastern Cape, to assess ongoing school infrastructure and safety interventions.

Pellsrus Primary School will see the minister conduct an oversight visit to assess the challenges that previously delayed the completion of sanitation projects while interacting with the newly appointed contractor tasked with accelerating the finalisation of sanitation and infrastructure works under the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative. This visit will include a walkabout of the school premises to ensure delivery timelines are fast-tracked and that learners benefit from safe and dignified learning environments without further delay.

Minister Gwarube will thereafter proceed to Humansdorp Senior Secondary School, where she will lead a school safety briefing with the School Management Team, educators, and community representatives. This engagement will include an inspection of the school’s safety file to ensure compliance with the National School Safety Framework and related prescripts.

This visit re-emphasises the DBE’s continued commitment to strengthening school infrastructure, learner safety, and community involvement in creating safe, supportive, and enabling learning environments.

Members of the media are invited to attend and will be offered interviews as follows:

Date: Monday 17 November 2025

Time: 07h30

Venue: Pellsrus Primary School, Humansdorp, Eastern Cape (Minister then proceeds to next school)

Date: Monday 17 November 2025

Venue: Humansdorp Senior Secondary School, Humansdorp, Eastern Cape

