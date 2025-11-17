Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli participates in SABII Launch Fireside Chat on Human Capital Development , 17 Nov

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Human Capital Development: Investing in Skills Development at the official launch of the South Africa Business Initiative for Impact (SABII).

The event, hosted by the United Nations in South Africa in partnership with Naspers, will take place on Monday, 17 November 2025 at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton. The launch forms part of the official side-events of the B20 Summit.

SABII is inspired by the success of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) and aims to localise its vision by catalysing inclusive and sustainable investment, innovation, and collaboration across key national priorities including digitisation, energy transition, climate-smart agriculture, and human capital development. The platform will convene leaders from business, government, civil society, and the UN system to advance these action pathways within the South African context.

The Fireside Chat will focus on unlocking South Africa’s demographic dividend through bold investments in skills development, entrepreneurship, youth and women empowerment, and future-ready capabilities. Deputy Minister Mhlauli’s participation will contribute to shaping a shared agenda for inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods.

Event Details are as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 November 2025

Time: 08h00 – 13h00

Venue: Johannesburg Stock Exchange, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandton

Media enquiries:

Ms Mandisa Mbele, Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates