Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli participates in SABII Launch Fireside Chat on Human Capital Development , 17 Nov
The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Human Capital Development: Investing in Skills Development at the official launch of the South Africa Business Initiative for Impact (SABII).
The event, hosted by the United Nations in South Africa in partnership with Naspers, will take place on Monday, 17 November 2025 at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Sandton. The launch forms part of the official side-events of the B20 Summit.
SABII is inspired by the success of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) and aims to localise its vision by catalysing inclusive and sustainable investment, innovation, and collaboration across key national priorities including digitisation, energy transition, climate-smart agriculture, and human capital development. The platform will convene leaders from business, government, civil society, and the UN system to advance these action pathways within the South African context.
The Fireside Chat will focus on unlocking South Africa’s demographic dividend through bold investments in skills development, entrepreneurship, youth and women empowerment, and future-ready capabilities. Deputy Minister Mhlauli’s participation will contribute to shaping a shared agenda for inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods.
Event Details are as follows:
Date: Monday, 17 November 2025
Time: 08h00 – 13h00
Venue: Johannesburg Stock Exchange, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandton
Media enquiries:
Ms Mandisa Mbele, Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.