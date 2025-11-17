Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on state of readiness to host G20 Leaders’ Summit, 17 Nov

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will brief the media on South Africa’s state of readiness to host the historic G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is scheduled to take place from 22 to 23 November 2025, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will mark the culmination of South Africa’s presidency of the G20, having succeeded Brazil in this role.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 November 2025

Venue: G20 Media Centre, Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Hall 5

Time: 11:30 for 12:00

Members of the media wishing to cover the briefing are encouraged to collect their G20 accreditation from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) head office, in Sandton.

The accreditation centre opened today, 14 November 2025, and will also be operating over the weekend of 15-16 November 2025. The accreditation centre working hours are from 08:30 to 18:00.

On the day of the media briefing, on 17 November 2025, members of the media will access the G20 Media Centre through Gate 5, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Vehicles are to be parked outside Gate 5.

RSVPs: MaebaF@dirco.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica