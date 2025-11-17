Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,393 in the last 365 days.

Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on state of readiness to host G20 Leaders’ Summit, 17 Nov

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will brief the media on South Africa’s state of readiness to host the historic G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is scheduled to take place from 22 to 23 November 2025, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will mark the culmination of South Africa’s presidency of the G20, having succeeded Brazil in this role.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 November 2025
Venue: G20 Media Centre, Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Hall 5
Time: 11:30 for 12:00

Members of the media wishing to cover the briefing are encouraged to collect their G20 accreditation from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) head office, in Sandton.

The accreditation centre opened today, 14 November 2025, and will also be operating over the weekend of 15-16 November 2025. The accreditation centre working hours are from 08:30 to 18:00.

On the day of the media briefing, on 17 November 2025, members of the media will access the G20 Media Centre through Gate 5, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Vehicles are to be parked outside Gate 5.

RSVPs: MaebaF@dirco.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on state of readiness to host G20 Leaders’ Summit, 17 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more